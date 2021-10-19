Soon, Guam's COVID-19 vaccination rate would be at 90%. The nation's average has hovered at around 66% for the fully vaccinated.

Still, even with that strong vaccination record and a strict mask mandate, Guam continues to see a high rate of spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Why is that the case for Guam?

Guam should make for a good case study - as a community with a very high vaccination rate but still struggling with some of the challenges stemming from a high infection rate, a high rate of hospitalized vaccinated patients and reduced efficacy for the COVID-19 patients who did get vaccinated, said Dr. Hoa Nguyen.

It's important to get these questions answered, said Nguyen, because the community needs to find out what's not working, what's the cause of the problems, and why.

The island is up against time to get answers.

The surge we experienced recently, said Nguyen, isn't going to be our last. The next surge could occur in a few months, he said.

Nguyen emphasized that people who qualify for a vaccine booster shot should get it.

"We all need to improve our immunity to defend against the delta variant and any upcoming variants in the next few months," he said.

Nguyen was the chairman of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, a volunteer circle of physicians who gave the governor advice. Nguyen differed with the required vaccinations in the private sector which ultimately led to his departure from the group, but which freed him to speak up without association to the governor's advisory group.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As of Oct. 17, a total of 122,240 or 89.69% of Guam's eligible population – those ages 12 and older – have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Some of the questions that should raise interest in a Guam case study, by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevent or other entities, said Nguyen, include:

• Why did the COVID-19 vaccines not last as long as they should among Guamanians who came down with COVID-19 even after they got vaccinated?

The vaccines are supposed to last six to nine months but they have only lasted, according to Guam Public Health data, on average, for four and 1/2 months for the 2,859 vaccinated Guamanians who still came down with COVID-19 from Feb. 7 to Oct. 7

• Why is Guam still seeing a high death rate after the vast majority of Guam residents got vaccinated?

At the beginning of the year, Guam recorded its 123rd death. Now, with almost all age-eligible Guamanians fully vaccinated, 100 additional deaths have occurred and there have been days when the island sees multiple deaths. Local officials have said most, if not all, of the deaths involve underlying health conditions.

• Why are COVID-19 cases still high – 113 on average a day or 11.7% over the past seven days even with the strong vaccination numbers?

Nguyen brought up as a point of comparison that in Indiana, which recently hosted a sports event in a stadium that fits 90,000 people, and where not a lot of people wear masks, the rate of cases for COVID-19 is lower than Guam's. As of Monday, Indiana had a COVID-19-positive rate of 9%.

• As for the hospitalizations, more than a third to half of the hospitalized are patients who have been vaccinated. Why is that?

• For a community of about 160,000 people, the island has seen 223 deaths associated with COVID-19. Hawaii has reported 60 deaths per 100,000 people and the Aloha State has seen its tourism industry revived while ours still remains dormant. Why is Guam still seeing more deaths even with the vaccination, and what are the specific health conditions that directly contributed to the deaths?