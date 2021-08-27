The doctor who helped shape guidelines and policies that led to Guam’s reduced COVID-19 numbers last year is calling for a reduction in social gathering limits of 10 to 20 people - regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

“We need to forget about the (vaccinated) and the (unvaccinated), both of them will transmit the virus. The only difference is the unvaccinated population will have the higher risk of ending up in the hospital,” said Dr. Hoa Nguyen, of American Medical Center, who recently stepped down from the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group.

Nguyen openly opposed the governor's vaccination mandate and the restrictions of movement on people who have not been vaccinated.

He said the entire community needs to “respect each other” and “get back to the basics … to curb this virus.

“We’ve got to be very careful because we don’t want to end up like the States, where the children are filling the hospitals,” he said, adding that what started as clusters has become more widespread and thus, harder to track and contain.

“It’s in the community,” he said, noting there’s really only one thing that can be done to reduce the numbers from this point on.

“I don’t know why the gatherings are still at 100,” he said referring to the governor’s latest executive order, which restricts social gatherings to 100 people who are vaccinated.

“I don’t know what we’re waiting for. It should be restricted to 10 to 20 people now. Like now.”

Out of the advisory group

After leaving the Physicians Advisory Group, of which he was chairman, Nguyen said he’ll continue to work with the group's physicians who are his colleagues and who all care about the island.

“We need to counsel each other (and) I have a large-setting clinic so I can tell them what I see,” he said, adding he’ll continue to do his best to share information with the people who make decisions.

“The surge will be over sooner or later because the virus will infect us and at a certain point will go away until the next layer comes,” he said.

A matter of principle

Nguyen said the restriction of movement for people who aren’t vaccinated goes against his principles.

“I can tolerate a lot of mistakes. And a lot of things. But one thing I can’t tolerate is taking freedom,” he said.

Nguyen, who was among the thousands of Vietnamese refugees who were brought to Guam in the 1970s, said that experience left a huge impression on him.

“I’m a refugee and I left my country, … I served the Air Force for 24 years,” he said, adding that people have died to ensure the freedom of Americans. “The approach of mandatory vaccination … and segregate vaccinated and unvaccinated and … to me is totally wrong. People live in a free country.”

He added that his departure from the advisory group wasn’t about the governor.

“It’s the principle. People need to have the choice, that’s from my perspective,” he said.

He said he will continue working with local groups and businesses to vaccinate members of the community.

“I’m not going away,” he said.