Doctor: Malpractice allegation false

A local doctor is defending his actions when he operated on a patient from Saipan and says allegations of negligent medical treatment are “blatantly false.”

In response to a lawsuit filed by Wendy Nicholas, a former Saipan resident, Dr. Ruben Arafiles issued a statement hoping to clear the record and his name. The lawsuit was filed in the District Court of Guam.

Nicholas had accused Arafiles of negligently performing surgery on her shoulder, leaving a loose anchor that caused additional complications, according to the complaint. Through her attorneys, Nicholas is seeking various damages for pain, mental anguish and mental distress among other claims. Nicholas also sought a court order deeming Guam’s Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act as a violation of federal law and unconstitutional.

Arafiles said the allegation is blatantly false and indicates “complete ignorance of human anatomy and of the surgical procedure done on the patient.”

The physician said the procedure performed on Nicholas’ shoulder involved inserting three suture anchors to allow tightening of the capsule of the shoulder to prevent the recurrence of dislocation and to make sure the muscle did not get detached in the future. Arafiles said X-rays immediately after the surgery and one month later also showed the anchors to be in place without evidence of loosening.

He said the allegation that a loose anchor inside the shoulder caused traction on the brachial plexus is “mind boggling.” Additionally, he believes Saipan doctors who continued to see her following the surgery lacked understanding of the X-rays and made a poor decision to refer the patient to South Korea for further treatment without his knowledge and further complicating the treatment, the doctor contends.

“In this case, there is no evidence that there was anything wrong with the surgery…The arbitration law therefore protects the constitutional rights not only of the plaintiff but also of physicians, particularly from predatory and unethical lawyers,” said Arafiles.

He said he believes Saipan needs a similar arbitration act because he believes no doctor has won a medical malpractice case that has gone before a jury without having to settle.