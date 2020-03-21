Several physicians in the medical community have come forward seeking more information from government officials to help alleviate public panic and anxiety.

Dr. Peter Lombard wrote a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services urging more communication.

"There is a public perception of incomplete and inadequate communication from the combined efforts of the offices of Guam Homeland Security, the Joint Information Center, DPHSS, GMHA, and GovGuam," wrote Lombard. "While we appreciate the daunting task facing our island and the challenges faced by our leadership, more targeted dissemination of specific information will go a long way to build trust, and provide us all with a realistic picture of the situation unfolding before us. Recognizing and communicating our failures and missteps along the way will show humility and a commitment to improve our processes."

Lombard and other physicians from the Guam Medical Society have asked that officials increase transparency of circumstances surrounding positive cases keeping in mind patient privacy.

The letter requests the following specific information:

• Number of new positive and negative tests (already provided); including the age (or approximate age) of the positive cases;

• Of the preliminary positives, the number that need to be confirmed with additional testing;

• Number of cumulative positive/negative tests to date (already provided);

• More data pertaining to the positive cases that protect patient privacy and the surveillance efforts, while providing meaningful information to the public. (Example: presenting symptoms, clusters in families, local areas/villages/establishments involved, likely source of infection, clinics involved, etc.); and

• For positive tests from individuals on airline arrivals, include the flight number, date/time and number of passengers.

The doctor also made a plea for increased transparency of the status of existing quarantined individuals and positive cases, and the remaining capacity of the island's treatment facilities.

Specifically he's asked that officials release: the number of quarantined individuals at government-assigned locations, the number of isolated individuals who may be quarantined at home, the updated medical status of confirmed COVID-19-positive patients and their approximate age, the number of empty ICU beds remaining at Guam Memorial Hospital, the number of COVID-19 patients being ventilated and the number of available ventilators at GMH, among others.

He also expressed concern with the false information that has been circulated, especially on social media.

"Despite attempts to keep new developments under wraps, word inevitably gets out. The leadership should be committed to immediately addressing false information, or providing transparent explanations for leaks of information and how the information might impact the public," Lombard wrote.

He stressed that the identification and isolation of asymptomatic patients with COVID-19 is critical to slow the spread of the virus and "very little has been briefed to the medical community or the public at large" on the expansion of Guam's testing capabilities.

"Communication is also a key priority and helps to alleviate public panic and anxiety. Trust in our leadership would be significantly augmented if they demonstrated a commitment to providing this type of comprehensive information to its island constituency," the doctor concluded.