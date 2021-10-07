“Having a baby during a pandemic is scary, but you need to do what’s best for you and your child. You need to do what’s best for your family,” Mariana Cook-Huynh, a doctor who practices family medicine and obstetrics said in the opening of a video encouraging pregnant women and new mothers to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Cook-Huynh, who gave birth earlier this year, is the daughter of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. In a video released Tuesday by the governor’s office, Cook-Huynh urged women to consult their doctors about any fear they have about taking the vaccine while pregnant or nursing.

“Don’t just make up your mind off of what you read on the internet or from what other people are telling you,” she said. “If you are scared about the virus, then you should get the vaccine because studies and science show us that it works and it keeps you safe.”

By taking the vaccine, new mothers can help lower their children’s risk for COVID-19 through nursing, according to Cook-Huynh. Taking the vaccine while pregnant also shares antibodies, she said.

“I delivered in July and my baby is almost two months now. I’m currently breastfeeding her, so she got vaccine antibody coverage from 15 weeks of gestation all the way now through her life.”

Her advice was echoed by Carla Torres-Haddock, a family nurse practitioner, who is the daughter of Sen. Mary Torres.

“I actually delivered in March. So with my newborn infant in hand, I lined up at UOG to get my first vaccine. It’s not experimental. It’s been tested. It’s been proven. It is safe and it is effective,” she said, later adding: “I understand wholeheartedly as a mother your fears, your worries, your apprehensions. There are no huge risks that outweigh the benefit of you getting that vaccine.”

The pair shared their concern over unvaccinated pregnant women who contract COVID-19.

“We’re finding that pregnant mothers end up in the ICU a lot more, have a lot more severity of illness, which really impacts your unborn child,” Torres-Haddock said.

Pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to experience preterm birth and might be more likely to have other poor outcomes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cook-Huynh noted: “Your risk of a severe infection, needing hospitalization, potentially being on a ventilator, dying – that risk goes down tremendously when you receive the COVID vaccine.”