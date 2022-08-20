Doctor: OB-GYN care in 'crisis'

This isn’t a good time to get pregnant, according to Dr. Hoa Nguyen, who shared the grim reality of the health care crisis which impacts some of the most vulnerable on island — pregnant women and their babies.

“Our heads have been buried in the sand for too long already. As a primary care clinic, we have responsibilities to our patients and we are going to speak up and we have to work together somehow at this point,” said Nguyen, who penned a letter to the island community on behalf of providers at American Medical Health Center. “This has gone on for the past year or so, or a little bit longer.”

While local doctors had hoped the situation would improve, instead it’s worsened in the past few months, Nguyen said.

“In the last year, as we see that the prenatal care cannot be done anywhere and it has become much more frequent now. I will tell you if you got pregnant, you’re in trouble because no one is going to see you.”

The situation developed as the island’s obstetrics and gynecological providers retired or relocated off island.

In the letter declaring a local OB-GYN shortage and health care crisis, AMC noted that there are currently seven OB-GYNs on island, three are full-time OB-GYN providers and the other 4 are part-time and semiretired.

The average age of OB-GYN doctors on island is 65, which means retirement is near for many in the limited pool of local OB-GYNs, Nguyen said.

“Sooner or later, if we don’t address this urgently I am not sure who's going to deliver the babies. You’ll have to go off island for that,” Nguyen said.

But, in reality, it's unrealistic to expect expectant mothers to hop on a plane, especially with travel restrictions limiting when pregnant women can fly to avoid complications with the pregnancy, such as premature delivery.

There are two aspects of pregnancy care impacted by the OB-GYN health crisis, Nguyen said.

One aspect is the prenatal care component, which is important for the mother to make sure the fetus is healthy, and the other is the delivery.

“We need to make sure that people are aware and really ask the government to step in and work with the private to ensure that we bring in the OB somehow to the island to provide the prenatal care to these patients,” Nguyen said.

The lack of prenatal care on island presents dangers to pregnant women and their babies, he said.

“This is where they become high-risk OB, the mother will have delayed prenatal care or no prenatal care at all and when they show up for delivery they become high-risk now because the physician that delivers them have absolutely no idea of the background, history, what risks they have. So that puts the newborn at great risk,” Nguyen said.

A pregnant mother with diabetes is an example of a patient whose care could be compromised by the health crisis, he said.

“A diabetic mother who comes in with a very large fetus to deliver is very high-risk, all kinds of problems could happen at delivery without identifying them ahead of time because of lack of prenatal care puts a lot of deliveries at risk. There’s a lot of high-risk have diabetes, thyroid problem, high blood pressure and those high-risk attempts, if they don’t have prenatal care provided to them, a lot can happen, miscarriage, all kinds of complications that end the pregnancy early because there’s no prenatal care given to them,” Nguyen said.

As a primary care physician, Nguyen said, he has seen patients under the care of AMC express their frustrations with not being able to see an OB doctor. Some of those patients are deemed high-risk pregnancies.

“Recently we had a patient very at risk that has an endocrine problem but she can’t get in to see anyone, absolutely no one and that’s the highest risk in pregnancy that you can have. Every clinic turned her down because they’re either full or she is just too high-risk of a patient,” Nguyen said. “This is a young pregnant patient that is concerned about the pregnancy, but there’s no one there. I hate to say, but, as a primary care, we have to go out and beg and plead with OBs to see this patient because every life counts.”

Nguyen recognized Dr. Tom Shieh as one of the few OB-GYNs able to make an impact with high-risk pregnancy care.

This isn’t the first time the health crisis facing women and children has been brought up. In fact, Shieh, an OB-GYN on Guam for 26 years, has sounded off on the issue previously as he championed improving the labor and delivery facility at the Guam Memorial Hospital, the only public facility for expectant mothers to deliver.

“The impact we are feeling is just the tip of the iceberg, it’s going to get much worse,” Shieh said. “I think their letter was too nice, the situation is actually much worse. I have been saying we need to renovate GMH labor rooms, nursery, if we want to recruit good OB-GYNs. I have had candidates and residency chairs come through and toured GMH labor room and they loved my clinic, but (GMH) labor room to them was unacceptable. It’s inhumane to have pregnant moms in labor move four times just to deliver their babies. This renovation should have been done four years ago.”

GovGuam paid $1 million to RIM Architects for design and blueprints to renovate the GMH labor and delivery ward. But the project did not move beyond design.

“Gov Lou said she will make it happen when she became governor, but four years later, nothing. We cannot wait four-plus more years to have this done,” Shieh said.

The Guam Daily Post posed the concerns and declaration made to the Leon Guerrero administration and GMH.

In response, William Kando, associate administrator of operations at GMH, explained that architectural plans for a new Maternal Child Health Department at GMH fizzled for a couple of reasons, including minimal response to three requests for proposals and an assessment of GMH from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which found the entire hospital would be viable for only five years.

”Meaning that construction of a new maternity department in the hospital would not provide the best option for the future,” Kando said.

The Army Corps provided two options:

1. ​Repair GMH for $761 million, but this would add only five years to the life of the building; or

2.​ Replace GMH with a new hospital for $743 million.

“Gov. LG chose the option with the longest benefit to our people at the most economical cost,” Kando said.

Shieh said he believes upgrading the labor and delivery facilities on island would help with recruitment and retention efforts.

Nguyen said he does not believe recruitment efforts should be approached as a Band-Aid solution.

“Trying to bring in travel nurse for this is not a solution. I tell you they cannot deal with complicated delivery and that’s just a very minor patch. They need to go beyond that. They need to bring in OB doctors, period,” he said. “If you have a complicated delivery and you need to do a (cesarean section) you need an OB doctor to back you up. You cannot put a little patch there.”

While primary care physicians do undergo training in labor and delivery during residency, for many primary care physicians on island, that was decades ago.

“If I don’t deliver one for the past 20 years, I’m not sure the pregnant patient would be comfortable. It put a strain on the primary care now that we sometimes have to commit to order the ultrasound for dating and all that needs to be done in a prenatal checkup, but, at the same time, we are really not comfortable doing that, that’s kind of beyond our scope of practices. especially if we don’t have an OB specialist to back us up on procedures.” Nguyen said.

The lack of a specialized OB doctor in such instances places primary care physicians at risk for liability, he said.

“OB-GYN is a very hard specialty to recruit. There’s another way to recruit, the locus company that we had to pay probably a much higher price to make sure we can bring them into Guam. The government can declare an emergency and go through certain programs like loan forgiveness … as a rural community Guam will meet the criteria,” Nguyen said.

With the average college debt of doctors roughly more than $100,000, a loan forgiveness program could help attract young OB-GYNs.

While physician shortage is not unique to Guam, Nguyen said, the difference is in the United States there is active recruitment of OB-GYNs.

Shieh pointed out that not just any doctor should be recruited.

“We can’t just recruit any doctor. We must recruit qualified good doctors or you will make the situation worse. Hiring nurses, … etc., are fine, but to do surgeries and maternal health with Guam’s high-risk moms, you better renovate labor rooms at GMH now, so we can recruit good quality OB-GYNs to Guam. Current facility is not acceptable. Guam mothers and their babies deserves better.”

Pregnant mothers aren’t the only ones impacted, Nguyen said, another aspect of patient care in crisis is gynecological care for elderly women.

“Elderly women need to have gynecology for procedure and they can’t go anywhere, no one will accept them,” Nguyen said. “I feel for the elderly female that needs to be seen by the specialist, but they can’t get the care. People wait for a year-plus. If they have cancer, it's too late already, cancer is spread. That’s another emergency. But again, those gynecology part can wait and go off island, but baby can’t wait. They can’t go off island.”