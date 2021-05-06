Doctor: 'Only a matter of time' before COVID-19 variants reached Guam

Vaccinations Below lists the percentage of Guamanians among their age group who have been fully vaccinated: • 75 years or older: 59.65% • 60-74: 71.84% • 55-59: 62.54% • 50-54: 56.18% • 40-49: 44.25% • 30-39: 28.69% • 16-29: 23.41%* *The 16-29 age group was made eligible for the vaccine just a little more than a month ago. The 75-and-up age group was eligible in December 2020. Officials believe these numbers reflect the length of eligibility. Source: Department of Public Health and Social Services

With SARS-CoV-2 variants popping up around the world, Dr. Felix Cabrera said it was only a matter of time before the strains reached Guam.

“It’s not a matter of if but when,” he said of variants recently discovered on Guam but also of other strains that haven’t yet reached the island.

The Joint Information Center reported that samples taken from Guamanians who tested positive for COVID-19 sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for genome sequencing showed three positive results for a highly transmissible variant from the United Kingdom.

Unlike last year, when the original strain slammed onto our shores, Guam is a little better prepared, Cabrera said.

The three vaccines available on Guam, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, all have shown a level of protection against different strains, including the U.K. and California strains.

“We have the vaccines,” Cabrera said on Tuesday. “And our people are getting vaccinated ... and getting protected.”

"The underlying and most important message here is that we get as many of our eligible population vaccinated," he added.

As of Friday, roughly, 79,907 or 63.6% of Guamanians age 16 and older had received at least the first of two-dose Pfizer or Moderna, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson. About 64,047, or 51%, were fully vaccinated. These overall numbers include vaccinations provided by the local government, private sector and military health care providers. Those numbers have likely increased in the last couple of days as vaccination efforts continued on all fronts.

Cabrera reiterated that getting vaccinated doesn’t mean a person won’t get the virus. However, he said people who are inoculated don’t get as sick as people who don’t get the vaccine and aren't as likely to transmit the virus to others.

Cabrera said on Tuesday morning that the discovery of U.K. variants in travelers who had flown into Guam won’t have much bearing on the decision to lift or extend quarantine requirements.

“These samples were sent to CDC on March 24 … well over a month ago,” he said, noting that because of the prevalence of the U.K. variant in areas around the world, the odds are now about 50% that anyone else who tests positive will have the U.K. variant.

“We understand that, so that’s something that’s been taken into consideration. The two-week pause that we had was really so we can have an incubation period, so to speak, a two-week period so we can ensure that these clusters are truly under control and we’re in a better state to change the requirements.”

He said in terms of level of risk, getting vaccinated would help reduce the risk of spreading the virus on island, even with traveling added to the equation, to the same level we’re at with the current quarantine procedures.

The governor had said the 14-day quarantine requirements would be lifted May 1, but the increase in new positive cases, at least partly from clusters related to a basketball game, a hotel and a karaoke bar, led to her pushing that date back to May 15.

On Tuesday evening, the Joint Information Center sent notice of a COVID-19-related death. Cabrera said there was “no known association” between the person who died and the U.K. strain.

California variant likely in the community

The Joint Information Center had stated, on Monday, that officials had received confirmation of a California variant in March. Cabrera said while this strain is also a concern, it’s not as transmissible or cause symptoms as harsh as the U.K. B.1.1.7. variant. Additionally, the California strain likely has been on Guam for at least a few months prior to their discovery as the people from whom the samples were taken had no travel history or associations with people who traveled.

On the other hand, he said the B.1.1.7 is more highly transmissible, about 50% more transmissible and does have increased severity in symptoms compared to the original SARS-CoV-2. These virus samples came from three people who were in quarantine at the government of Guam quarantine facility. One person had flown in from the U.S. mainland and the other two cases were a family who had visited the Philippines.

“We are extremely confident that none of those cases (infected) the community,” he said.

The passengers who had the U.K. variant were moved to the isolation facility following DPHSS protocol, the JIC report stated. Additionally, all close contacts to these travelers were quarantined at the QFAC for 14 days before being transferred into the community.

Cabrera said the U.K. variant has become a dominant variant in the United States and is becoming widespread in the Philippines.

“Statistically speaking, it was just a matter of time before we would find (a variant),” he stated.

Currently, officials are waiting for results from test samples taken from one of two Guam Memorial Hospital doctors who traveled to India. The doctors were vaccinated and tested negative prior to the return flight. However, shortly after landing on Guam the doctors started exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and then tested positive for COVID-19.