Dr. Hoa Nguyen, who had once served as chair of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group during the COVID-19 pandemic, was among the voices who testified Tuesday in favor of legislation intending to curb the governor's emergency powers.

The measure, Bill 7-37, is an expanded successor to Bill 11-36, legislation introduced last term by Sen. Chris Duenas, who authored Bill 7 as well.

Bill 11 narrowly passed in the 36th Guam Legislature, but was vetoed by the governor. Senators were never able to achieve an override, despite multiple attempts.

Like its predecessor, Bill 7 would grant the Legislature control over whether emergency declarations are to be renewed, but also proposes new policy changes.

A major addition is the "reaffirmation of Organic/Constitutional rights."

This section would bar executive orders, agency directives, rules or regulations related to a state of public health emergency from prohibiting freedom of assembly in or on one's residential property, the free exercise of religion, diminish or suspend Second Amendment rights specified in the law on firearms, deny access to public information as required by local law, as well as other limitations.

"What I present today is to make sure that everyone understands there is a power that the governor has, but it has to respect the private entity and the businesses on the island," Nguyen said of Bill 7 at Tuesday's public hearing.

"I think we should somehow limit the power of anyone to make decisions, especially to affect the private side of how we run our business," he added.

Doctor: 'It cost a lot' to provide services

Nguyen is a provider at the American Medical Center, one of the clinics designated a tier 2 facility near the onset of the pandemic. Those clinics were under the governor's order to serve residents regardless of their ability to pay, Nguyen said.

"You can see on the news, everyone that you want to be tested, you get sick, just go to tier 2, go to the emergency room, and your service is completely free," the doctor said.

However, health care providers didn't expect the pandemic to last for years, he added.

While clinics were granted COVID testing kits from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, staff and physicians still needed to do the testing, and those patients that AMC served ultimately included government leadership and officials, who paid "zero," Nguyen said.

"You have to understand that we will do our part, but we are not a government entity," he added. "It cost a lot."

Nguyen then acknowledged that tier 2 clinics received compensation through grants from the Guam Economic Development Authority, "but not enough to survive even six months into a pandemic."

The doctor later identified two grants, one amounting to $500,000 to cover six months into the pandemic, and another for $250,000 for the partial payment of services.

The Guam Daily Post does not have confirmation of how much AMC received from COVID-related funding. Money had been identified out of allotments from both the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and the American Rescue Plan to expend on tier 2 clinics.

Nguyen said AMC submitted invoices to DPHSS throughout the last three years.

"We were allowed to bill Public Health at the Medicare rate. That was approved federalwise. ... Out of about $600,000 (for testing), in three years we got paid $20,000. The rest of them is supposed to be our civic duty to do that," Nguyen told lawmakers.

"We believe there's always a chance of another pandemic emergency or war coming. The power to control the private sector and stand up to help the people of Guam has to be balanced somewhere with the person making the decision and this body. We don't mind standing up as an entity for health care. But there should be compensation very clearly stated to make it balanced," he added.

Other testimony

Most of Tuesday's testimony favored Bill 7.

Bistra Mendiola, a local business owner who said she had come from Bulgaria, said Nguyen described "collectivization of private property."

"If you think that nowadays in the United States anything that resembles a totalitarian state or a communist state, any actions that are impossible to be done in U.S. soil, you just heard that this actually happened," said Mendiola, who also supported the legislation.

The Office of the Attorney General also weighed in on the measure, with acting chief prosecutor Heather Zona stating that the office supported the bill's prohibition on creating "extrastatutory" crimes and penalties outside the purview of the Legislature.

The only opposition to the measure Tuesday came from former Guam Police Department Chief Fred Bordallo, who said he believed "time is of the essence," that every governor must be able to use their executive power. If "anything goes outside the box" of gubernatorial authority, there will always be a legal representative to examine that and a court to resolve that dispute, Bordallo added.

Sen. Joanne Brown said the odds of Bill 7 passing the Legislature are very good, and the question instead fell on whether there is enough support to override a veto.

"I think you need to look at members of the body that don't agree this is a democratic process and that we should have the input of the public," Brown said. "Time and time again we failed override (of Bill 11) last year. And so I think you need to look at the members of this Legislature that don't support the rights of our people to be engaged in their own governance process."

Duenas noted that Tuesday's public hearing took place on the heels of President Joe Biden signing an end to the national emergency in response to the pandemic. A separate public health emergency is set to expire in May.

The senator thanked those who testified Tuesday and said he prayed that colleagues "would see the wisdom in this bill."