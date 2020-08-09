Doctor: Parents can help children stay healthy on return to school

With public schools set to open Aug. 17, parents are balancing the need to get their children back into the classroom with keeping them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Amanda del Rosario, pediatrician at the American Medical Center in Mangilao, said it is important for parents to teach their children about proper hygiene and why it’s important.

“Hand hygiene and mask wearing are the biggest precautions to take, and we’re all aware of that by now," Del Rosario said. "As parents, teachers and role models to children, we should teach kids not only how to perform hand hygiene, but also understand why it’s important. Particularly for kids returning to school for face-to-face instruction, I recommend that parents make sure their kids know how to appropriately wash their hands, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching their faces. For kids over age 2, proper wearing of masks is important to teach as well.”

She added that parents of children with underlying medical conditions such as asthma or diabetes should ensure that all prescribed medications are refilled and readily available at the school.

Keep immunizations up to date

Del Rosario said students should receive all the routine vaccinations that are recommended by their doctor and based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention immunization schedule.

“These include vaccines to protect against tetanus, pertussis, measles, chickenpox, etc.," she said. "As pediatricians, we also strongly recommend that children receive their flu shots, especially this year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We don’t know what is severely ill if they get sick with both covid and flu. Since a COVID-19 vaccine isn’t available yet, we could at least protect ourselves and our kids from the flu by getting the flu vaccine when it becomes available this September.”

Children should also get a physical exam every year, she said.

“The purpose of the annual physical is not just to update shots, but also to do a comprehensive head-to-toe exam that includes assessments of growth, development, nutrition, vision and hearing," Del Rosario said. "It also gives parents the opportunity to discuss with their pediatrician any concerns they may have about their child’s health.”

Parents, she said, should take extra precautions to monitor their children for any signs of illness and be careful to keep them home, notify the school if they are feeling sick in any way, and follow self-quarantine guidelines

“For concerning symptoms, parents should bring their child to their doctor for evaluation, get COVID-19 testing if needed, and also get advice on when it would be safe to return to school,” she said.