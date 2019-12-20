Doctor: Public policy is improving Guamanians’ health

The 9th Annual Healthy Island, Healthy People Conference hosted by the Non-Communicable Disease Consortium was held Thursday at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort. The third NCD strategic plan for 2019-2023 on Guam was presented to partners in the private and public sector.

Dr. Annette David of Health Partners LLC said the event showcases the importance of leadership at all the levels for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases.

“Just think about all the things that cause death in our community. The majority of them will be noncommunicable,” David said, naming examples such as cardiac disease, stroke, cancer, and chronic lung disease.

“I think for Guam it is fair to say the biggest killer of our island are the noncommunicable diseases,” she said.

‘We have seen a significant drop in smoking rates’

David said a major success in combating risk factors for NCDs is a measurable improvement in tobacco control, due to the passage of laws that raise taxes on cigarettes and restrict smoking in public areas.

“Over the past decade we have seen a significant drop in smoking rates,” she said.

The difference is made in policy, she said. “That’s the game changer.”

“You have to have laws that make it easier to choose healthy behaviors rather than unhealthy ones.” David said.

WHO health director praises Guam NCD coalition

Dr. Hai-Rim Shin, director of healthier populations at the World Health Organization, attended the consortium and acknowledged the strides in combating noncommunicable diseases on Guam.

“The NCD coalition team here is the best success story within our region,” Shin said.

Coordination is key in addressing NCDs she said, “We have to realize how to prevent (risk factors) and then work together. Reduction of the risk factor has to be initiated.”

In addition to tobacco tax, WHO encourages the implementation of an alcohol and a sugar and sweet beverage tax, she said, which also “sustains a financial mechanism to support risk factor reduction.”

The goal of WHO is reduce the premature mortality rate to 30% by 2030, said Shin.

NCDs are linked to neurological disorders

Dr. Ramel Carlos of the Neurology Clinic in Tamuning presented his research on chronic noncommunicable diseases in neurological disorders. He said a large percentage of patients with neurological disorders have a high prevalence of NCDs, such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol and heart diseases.

“They can affect the progression and development of neurodegenerative conditions,” he said.

Carlos also spoke about the importance of sleep in regard to NCDs and one’s overall health.

“Not getting enough sleep can cause high blood pressure,” he said.

Lack of deep sleep can lead to accumulation of abnormal protein in the brain, which can cause dementia, he said.

Carlos stressed the importance of getting screened, accepting a diagnosis, and getting treated with medication if needed, because while some NCDs may have a hereditary component, “you can prevent the onset of it.”

Another “tip” Carlos offered to those looking to improve or maintain their health: Lend a helping hand.

He said research shows that people who volunteer are healthier and happier, live longer and have less stress.

“Volunteerism is the soul and spirt of Guam. It’s extremely rewarding to help others. It’s really fulfilling. I always encourage volunteerism to my patients too,” Carlos said.