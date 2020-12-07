More than half of COVID-19-related deaths on Guam had a diagnosis of diabetes.

"It's usually diabetes, hypertension and/or cardiovascular disease, which is much higher than what we see in the states," territorial epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky said during an oversight hearing of the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Nov. 30.

"It's mostly elderly. We have seen some younger people die, but the vast majority of the deaths are elderly people who are at risk with these underlying conditions, mainly diabetes," the doctor said.

As a grim result of more than 100 deaths reported so far, Pobutsky said there is now enough information on COVID-19-related deaths to determine some context behind the data.

Information on deaths will be added as a special report to weekly surveillance updates, which will include information on vulnerable populations, hospitalizations, clusters and additional information, according to Pobutsky. Daily COVID-19 summary reports will continue as well.

Pobutsky said she hopes to update information on deaths at least once a month, as it takes time to compile the data.

As of the hearing, the weekly report hadn't been published, but Pobutsky said it would publish Dec. 7, today.

"The idea is to have more actionable data," the doctor said. "And I don't know if we're ever going to get there, because, as we found out, 'rapid response' isn't really rapid. It's not like we have a SWAT team that goes out. It takes time to delve into the information that we receive, sort through it, and try and figure out where things are happening."

An exception, however, is in the recent clusters at construction companies, said Pobutsky, who praised Public Health's response to those cases.

"I think the department's very capable of doing that more. We don't, of course, want to see any more giant clusters like that. Hopefully the data that we're compiling will give us a little more information," she said.

27 positive out of 610 tested

Out of 610 people tested for COVID-19, 27 were positive, the Joint Information Center confirmed Sunday.

To date, there have been a total of 7,004 officially reported cases of COVID-19, with 113 deaths, 835 cases in active isolation and 6,056 not in active isolation.

As of Sunday, Guam's COVID Area Risk Score is 2.0 and will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date, JIC stated.

The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. Guam's ideal CAR Score is 5.0 and below.

DPHSS offered free COVID-19 testing in Tiyan on Saturday. A total of 164 people sought testing at the Tiyan site.

Community spread driving cases

The data is reflecting that Guam's cases are a result of community spread, rather than cases among travelers, as was seen in July, Pobutsky said at the Nov. 30 oversight hearing.

"It's mainly household spread. There's not a lot you can do about that when you have multigenerational families or you have just overcrowded living conditions where people can't social distance," Pobutsky said.

Pobutsky said reports will detail the type of clusters found, but she said she doesn't know if there are plans to release names of places as opposed to identifying the cluster as a household cluster, worksite cluster and the like.

Public Health is seeking an opinion from Attorney General Leevin Camacho regarding the identification of clusters, according to Annette Aguon, the COVID-19 Epidemiology/Surveillance Branch lead at DPHSS.

But she added that there is additional information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about weighing the pros and cons of outing businesses, because that might negatively impact whether other businesses will cooperate in the future.