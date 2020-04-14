Doctor: ‘We probably have hit our peak’

Over the last four weeks, Dr. Peter Lombard has been tracking statistics on the island’s COVID-19 cases and trying to create projections and trajectories of the virus, hospitalizations and trends.

Many in the medical community have tried to do the same with the information released by the government.

“A lot of us have been trying to follow the data, trying to track the numbers,” said Lombard. Sometimes, the data from the Department of Public Health and Social Services “is inconsistent.”

The ophthalmologist stresses he is not a statistician or an epidemiologist but believes he has enough accurate information inputted to see some trends in his models.

On April 3, the governor’s medical advisory group projected Guam’s death toll from COVID-19 could reach 700 in five months, if the spread of the disease could be reduced by 50% from the worst-case projection. If the spread could be reduced by only 20%, the group warned, Guam could see 3,000 COVID-19 deaths.

“I know there’s some speculation out there that it was too overly aggressive, or others saying it was completely irresponsible to put numbers out there that we're going to be that far off from what’s turning out to be reality, but I don’t fault them for trying to be safe and over-preparing,” the doctor said. “I think the assumptions they were making and models they were using were accurate for the assumptions that they made.”

Fortunately, those numbers aren’t proving true. Lombard attributes that to the various social distancing and isolation measures that were imposed.

“I think they were having much more of an effect at that point already than we could know. There’s no way we could have known at that time. As you know, the social distancing we’re doing today, we’re not going to really see ... the benefits of that for another week or two weeks,” he explained.

Based on his projections, he believes Guam has started to hit its peak, but he cautioned it isn’t time to lift restrictions yet.

“The only thing that will make the active cases flatten or rise again is if we have a local spark and a mini-surge because we have a cluster or two that adds a lot of cases very rapidly, then that will go up again. That’s always going to be the present fear, that we will have a spark again,” said Lombard.

He said worldwide, many statisticians are looking at the seven-day rolling average growth rate and new cases.

“I think it will be very useful for us to know what’s going to happen within the next two weeks in terms of hospitalizations. If we get 10 new cases today, you’re going to expect one or two of those will be hospitalized about five days from now. To keep our growth rate in the range of 3-5% is going to be something that I believe we can sustain in the constraints of our health care system,” he said.

The governor’s medical advisory group had previously expressed serious concerns about Guam’s ability to handle increased hospitalizations once the island’s cases peak.

“We probably have hit our peak. Time will tell,” said Lombard, who expressed concern about whether Public Health has information about other clusters but declined to disclose it to the public. “If we look at the data, we can expect to continue to come off the peak.”

But he warns that now isn’t the time to give up on social distancing and other measures.

Lombard is also calling for more transparency with reporting and information coming out of Public Health.

“If our goal is to identify all possible positive cases, then it just makes sense we get the word out to the public,” he said. “If they just find one positive case because they informed the public about the details of a site, then you have to think it’s worth it. Because one case could easily turn into a cluster."

Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey has said the department would not reveal specific health care establishments and other businesses that were associated with clusters of COVID-19 cases. But in previous press briefings, she identified Iglesia ni Cristo and United Airlines.

When compared to confirmed cases in the states, Lombard said Guam is doing very well considering the steep numbers in states like New York, New Jersey and Louisiana.

“What looks good about this for Guam – we really look flat here,” he said.