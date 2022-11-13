The Guam Diabetes Association helped community members gain answers to questions about Guam's high percentage of island residents with borderline diabetes.

The association brought Drs. Melliza Young, Katherine Anne Banal, and Karla Silverio-Fernando together to meet the community ahead of Sunday's 23rd Annual Guam Diabetes Conference, where they were guest speakers.

During a press conference held Saturday, attendees asked the doctors questions regarding habits and lifestyle changes that can help reduce the chances of borderline diabetes.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Although Silverio-Fernando said she can't force a change in diet or lifestyle upon a patient, she spoke of the importance of portion control and vegetables in each meal. She said those factors are key to a healthy sugar level.

Silverio-Fernando, a doctor at St. Luke's Medical Center in the Philippines, also encouraged the use of natural resources on island and said engaging in physical activity at beaches and community parks is an excellent way to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The three doctors said they have target groups in approaching diabetes and prevention within the villages.

Young, a consultant with the Pacific Chronic Disease Council, advised that "diabetes is everybody's business," stating the goal is to have a call to action with individuals affected by diabetes.

“Families, caregivers, health care organizations, policymakers, the entire community, because we have to come together to be able to reduce the burden of diabetes,” Young said.

Data was shared on how diabetes affects people and ways to overcome the struggles of the early stages of diabetes, including Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes.

While there is no cure for diabetes, there are ways to prevent and recover from it, the doctors said.

Silverio-Fernando spoke about preventing complications when asked to read the theme for this year, "Who Cares for Diabetes."

Prevention includes informing individuals of the short-term and long-term complications of diabetes and how health professionals identify and conduct treatment, she said.

Tasked to cover two specific self-care behaviors, Banal, with The Medical City in the Philippines, spoke about how to take diabetes medications and how to monitor patients thereafter.

She noted there are different factors to diabetes prevention, such as blood pressure, the implementation of a proper diet and exercise. She also strongly advised COVID-19 vaccination for people with diabetes.

“We saw how patients with diabetes are at higher risk for developing more severe symptoms of COVID, so that's an association that has been coming out, it's been 2-1/2 years into the pandemic,” Banal said

Banal said diabetes is a lifelong disease, one that changes over time and may reoccur without proper health care. She stressed that diabetes must be monitored and noted that the pandemic helped further knowledge of how to adapt to technology and how to use digital solutions.

Partnering with app developers, a systematic, dual-entry health tracker can be created between the patient and the physician, she said.

“It encourages especially the young patients to be more aware and monitoring is very important,” Silverio-Fernando stated.

Another project being developed in the Philippines is research into how obesity can develop with the complications of diabetes.

Banal said she takes into account each patient's individual plan and explains the importance of each medication prescribed.

“Knowledge is power, knowledge is one of the biggest barriers,” she said as she covered self-care and self-management with the enforcement of a healthy life.

The high cost of medication also was addressed by doctors. Oftentimes, the cost of medication is high, prompting the use of cheaper alternatives.

According to the doctors, studies conducted on the cost of medication in the Philippines revealed generic brands are often used as an alternative in that country, as well.

“We prioritize only what is needed and, if there's a generic counterpart we can often give them, we'll observe as long as you want it or as long as you follow up.” Silverio-Fernando answered.

The cost of medication is only a part of the problem identified in diabetes prevention, according to the panelists. The doctors addressed another factor: the cost of eating healthy.

According to the doctors, because of the added cost of healthy, nutritious food items, the progression of a healthy lifestyle is slower for low-income households, but they also noted home-prepped meals are the cheaper alternative.

They encouraged the community to start local produce gardens to help mitigate the cost of healthy food and maintain control of meals.

"The team-based approach comes to constantly see what medicine may be one of the quickest ways to lower blood sugar, with physical activity, managing stress, and choosing nutritious foods,” Young said.