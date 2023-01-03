Doctors bring new telemedicine to GMH

Health care for mothers and children on island has advanced with the addition of four specialized doctors contracted to help augment services provided in neonatal and obstetrics and gynecology medicine at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

According to a GMH official, two OB-GYNs and two telemedicine neonatologists signed up with the hospital on a “call rate” basis, which means their services are available on a 24/7 basis.

“The providers take two 24-hour calls per week each so that the seven days are spread among our few providers and a couple of community physicians that we asked to help with the call, so we asked them to do two full 24-hour calls,” said Brenda Sana, manager of the Medical Staff Services department, which hires and supports doctors as they transition to GMH.

Two of the providers are fully employed with the hospital, and two more physicians are contracted through the first quarter of 2024.

“These are one-year agreements with the option to renew annually up to five years,” said Sana.

The arrangements bring several benefits to the hospital and community, according to hospital administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

The addition of the two new OB-GYNs ensures that the doctors are not overworked when providing maternal child health care.

“That definitely adds to the OB-GYN group of doctors that are then available to … be on call for 24 hours for two days during the week, so they will alternate,” Perez-Posadas said. “We still need to recruit a fourth OB-GYN doctor, … that will really help stabilize the services of these OB-GYN specialists and perhaps even allow one of them to go on vacation and there would still be that stable coverage by these OB-GYN specialists seven days a week.”

GMH has recruited a third OB-GYN who works full-time at the hospital and also has three community physicians who also take calls. Sana said that’s how stability is brought to the GMH Maternal Child Health Department services. Securing a fourth provider is in the works.

In terms of the neonatal specialists, she said, the telemedicine services are remotely available using telemedicine “rounders,” which enables doctors to interact with their patients and to diagnose over distance.

“They can then listen to the lungs of the neonate with the doctor at the bedside, they can confer and consult each other on the condition of the neonate and decide what treatment plan the neonate needs to be initiated,” Perez-Posadas said.

Drs. Biju Thomas and Ish Gulati have been providing 24/7 telemedicine coverage. They are hands-on from the perspective of attending to the patient. They do rounds with “boots on the ground” staff, nurses and doctors daily.

The neonatologists are not on the island, however. One is in California and the other is on the East Coast, but both will be available on rotation 24/7 for GMH pediatricians to consult.

Recruiting efforts for a full-time neonatologist are ongoing.

“We did have a couple of candidates that, in the end, decided that they did not want to come out to Guam so we are continuing our recruiting efforts there,” Sana said.

Augmenting staff

To augment the pediatric specialist staff, the hospital is in communication with three doctors, two are intensivists who are considering a multiyear contract with GMH.

“So that will bring a lot of stability to pediatrics, and we are also speaking with a hospitalist who has infectious disease and pulmonary as a subspecialty,” Sana said. “That is actually something that’s not available on island right now to the pediatric population.”

Ensuring stability in the care mothers and children receive at the hospital is something that must be considered as changes to health care services have occurred outside the hospital's doors.

On Dec. 24, 2022, Sagua Mañagu Birthing Center stopped its birthing center services. Now Sagua Mañagu patients will deliver at GMH.

While it's always been GMH’s plan to have three full-time doctors and recruit for the fourth, the hospital is fully aware that Sagua Mañagu’s closure will bring an increase of patients through its hospital doors.

“We know that the closure of Sagua is going to bring some increased deliveries. Since the birthing center will not be open those nurse/midwives will not be delivering there. But our doctors here and the other three community doctors helping will certainly be available to attend to the women that present for delivery,” Sana said.

The four doctors are fully licensed with the Guam Board of Medical Examiners and have applied for privileges at the hospital so that they are full-fledged members of the GMH medical staff.

“Now both the hospital and the GBME board have a temporary license issued that runs for about 90 days, while their full application goes through committee and review, but they have to meet very specific requirements even for the temporary to be issued,” Sana said.

In terms of cost for the contracts, GMH was not able to provide a figure, but noted that it was funded through operational revenues.

“We are not using any federal funds to cover the compensation for these doctors,” Sana said.

On a fiscal year basis, the fiscal year 2023 budget provided $23 million for the salaries of physicians.