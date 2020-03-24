The governor’s Physicians' Advisory Group cautioned Monday that Guam's system of care for critically ill COVID-19 patients is nearing its breaking point.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, who presented the advisory group's report, said at the current rate of the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, Guam’s “critical care system breakpoint could occur by next week, if not sooner.”

Assuming that 20% of infected patients require hospitalization and that 20% of those admitted end up in the ICU, the breaking point of Guam’s critical care system will be March 31 or April 15 at the latest, the advisory group's presentation shows.

Cabrera and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration said the rate of spread could have been worse.

“Although still alarming, the current daily spread rate of 33% is because of our strong current efforts,” according to the presentation.

Without GovGuam or community interventions done from the beginning, a 200% daily spread rate would have been seen, the group's presentation stated.

And the breaking point for Guam’s critical care system could have occurred “yesterday,” Cabrera stated.

"We as a community must make enough aggressive changes to flatten the rising rate of infection," the group stated.

The group urged:

• Everyone must listen to the governor’s orders and precautions very, very seriously. Strict social distancing and very frequent hygiene are important.

• Manåmko’ and all those with chronic medical problems such as hypertension/high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and especially those on dialysis are the most vulnerable and need additional isolation and protection.

"If Guam can cut its current spread rate to 16.5%, Guam’s critical care system will have a chance to bend without breaking," according to the presentation.

The Joint Information Center stated: "If the government of Guam had not taken decisive actions and steps to mitigate the spread of the virus, the daily spread rate of COVID-19 would have been at 200%, which is the natural infection rate of the virus, according to the World Health Organization report."

"But these efforts are not enough. Unless Guam’s rate of spread is cut in half to 16.5% now, the island’s health care system will reach a breaking point," Cabrera said.

Guam has seen its number of COVID-19 cases jump from the announcement of the island's first three confirmed cases on March 15 to 29 as of 8 p.m. nine days later on March 23.