Doctors' lawyers answer brief over appeal of injunction on abortion law

The lawyers for two Hawaii-based doctors have filed their answer to the brief submitted by the Office of the Attorney General in the ongoing appeal of an injunction placed on Guam's in-person consultation mandate for abortions.

Dr. Shandhini Raidoo and Dr. Bliss Kaneshiro, who are licensed to practice in Guam, challenged the mandate last year at the District Court of Guam with help from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The lawsuit argued that the local statute, which requires that certain information must be provided "in person," makes it impossible to administer medication abortion through telemedicine. The District Court placed an injunction on the law, which the OAG appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Several months after the appeal was brought to the 9th Circuit, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which repealed decades-old precedent establishing abortion as a constitutional right in the United States.

This cleared the way for states and territories to decide the issue themselves through local laws.

The OAG sought summary reversal of the District Court's injunction in light of the Supreme Court decision, but the 9th Circuit denied that, requiring the parties to argue their case.

"That abortion itself is no longer federally constitutionally protected is irrelevant, as the relevant constitutional right at issue here is not the right to abortion itself, but the right to be free from the irrational, arbitrary and discriminatory exercise of governmental power," lawyers for Raidoo and Kaneshiro stated in their answer to the OAG. "Moreover, the balance of equities and public interest always weigh in favor of enjoining the unconstitutional application of a statute."

The OAG has argued that, after the Dobbs decision, a state's regulation of abortion simply needs to survive "a rational-basis review and is entitled to a strong presumption of validity."

Essentially, a rational-basis review looks at whether a law has a legitimate state interest and if there is a rational connection between a law's goal and how it goes about achieving that goal.

The OAG argued that Guam law meets that standard "as it serves a variety of legitimate state interests recognized by the Supreme Court," including "respect for and preservation of prenatal life, the protection of maternal health and safety, and the preservation of the integrity of the medical profession."

Lawyers for Raidoo and Kaneshiro acknowledged rational basis is the proper test for their claims, but argued the application of Guam law made no sense and that it treated their clients differently because of their situation as off-island physicians, constituting violations of due process and equal protection.

The "in-person" mandate bars their clients from obtaining informed consent from patients, but, at the same time, it allows "individuals who do not provide abortion services, medical care to pregnant people, or even medical care at all" to provide informed consent for abortion as long as they are physically on Guam, the lawyers stated.

"Far from advancing any legitimate interest in informed consent, applying the in-person requirement to Plaintiffs and their patients only undermines it. Nor is it rationally connected to any other legitimate government interest," they added.

The mandate appears to supersede Guam's general informed consent law, which doesn't require that information be provided in person, according to the lawyers.

Their clients are similarly situated to other Guam licensed physicians who provide medical care via telemedicine, and there isn't a rational link between singling out abortion and a legitimate government interest, the lawyers stated.

"If defendants contend abortion requires 'more' informed consent than other forms of medical care, then it is wholly irrational to impose only on plaintiffs and their patients a requirement that undermines informed consent," they added. "Moreover, particularly where there is no challenge to the content or timing of the information provided, it seems difficult to defend that abortion patients alone must receive information in person ... without relying on impermissible gender stereotypes. That can never be a legitimate government interest."

If the 9th Circuit does decide to remand the injunction to the District Court for review, the doctors' lawyers asked that the 9th Circuit leave the injunction in place for the time being.

Heartbeat Act

These arguments come as Guam lawmakers are deciding whether to essentially ban abortion on island.

Sen. Telena Nelson, during a meeting last week of the Committee on Rules, stated the Guam Heartbeat Act is a potential agenda item for the upcoming session, which begins today.

The bill is mirrored after Texas law that bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected - within about six weeks - earlier than most women know they are pregnant. The Texas legislation was created at a time when abortion was still a protected right, and was intended to dodge judicial review by authorizing civil suits against violators instead of criminal prosecution.

Nelson, who introduced the Guam Heartbeat Act, said her colleagues will ultimately decide whether to "vote on it and allow it out of committee." The bill was a potential item last session as well, but was not addressed then.

Session begins Friday, but, as of Thursday afternoon, the committee report on the bill had not been published on the Legislature's website.

President Joe Biden has said he will push to codify abortion rights protections if Democrats control Congress after the national midterm elections.

Guam has been without an abortion doctor for years, leaving travel or telemedicine as the only options for people seeking the procedure.

Local law also contains reporting requirements that make it impossible for doctors who provide abortion services to protect their identities, and the stigma surrounding abortion on island discourages "even supportive doctors" from incorporating such services into their practice, the lawyers for Raidoo and Kaneshiro have stated.

The doctors had attempted to fly to Guam to provide services in person, but "due to the fear other physicians had of being associated with them, could not find a clinical site," their lawyers added.