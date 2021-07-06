Doctors, nurses: malpractice bill will lead to 'exodus'

More than 20 doctors and nurses held a joint news conference Monday to call for the defeat of a bill that aims to do away with costly, mandatory arbitration for malpractice claims.

The change would lead to an “inevitable exodus” of the very professionals the federal government has recognized the island has a shortage of, according to a joint statement provided to the media. The assertion about the disastrous consequences awaiting Guam should the bill be enacted into law was repeated during the press event.

“This bill doesn’t solve the issue of medical malpractice. It really does not improve the health care services. It’s going to destroy it,” said Lillian Posadas, administrator of the Guam Memorial Hospital and a nurse for 40 years.

She said the cost of arbitration can be still be addressed through a change in local law. Posadas advocated for additional funds to be given to Guam’s licensing boards, so those groups can vet malpractice claims currently handled by arbitrators.

“They have investigative authority, but they don’t have the resources. They don’t have the tools. They don’t have much of any funding for them to do their investigations should there be a complaint of a practitioner,” she said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, the author of Bill 112-36, told The Guam Daily Post that the District Court of Guam has described our mandatory arbitration law as “manifestly unfair” and that enforcing it “would have the absurd result of prohibiting the poor from recovering on a claim they might be otherwise entitled to.”

“First and foremost, the proposed process is not punitive by any means. It will simply allow the poor to file a claim. Under current law, the costs associated with the current mandated arbitration process have placed financial barriers in front of poor patients or family members who seek justice for injury or death caused by negligence,” Terlaje stated. “Bill 112 proposes a confidential process that would screen claims for legitimacy, through a magistrate, arbitration or mediation.”

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, director of communications for the governor, said Posadas was not speaking for the Leon Guerrero administration when she made her public comments Monday. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero previously told reporters she was very concerned about hampering the ability of local medical professionals to practice outside of their specific fields.

‘For the rest of my life’

Doctors said that when no pediatric surgeons are available on island, other surgeons perform necessary operations for patients.

While Bill 112 does not change any laws about performing medical procedures outside of one’s field, Carla Haddock, a local nurse, said practitioners who do so would lose protections provided by the pre-screening involved in the current arbitration process.

The speaker’s bill brings malpractice claims before a magistrate judge, which Haddock said will follow nurses and doctors through national databases

“Any complaint would show up for the rest of my life. And I would have to explain it for the rest of my life – no matter how frivolous. And that is the importance of having a pre-trial screening,” she said.

Speaker Terlaje said the findings from the magistrate’s screening process are confidential and may remain if a trial is not pursued.

“Magistrate findings are not intended to be deemed ‘civil judgments’ reportable to the National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB) and are described in the bill as ‘shall not be conclusive and can be refuted’ in trial. According to the NPDB website, reports to the NPDB are required if a judgment is made, or if at any stage of the proceedings any payment is made for the benefit of a health care practitioner in settlement of a medical malpractice claim or judgment,” she stated to the Post. “We will work to ensure this is clearer in the bill, if necessary.”

Public hearings for the bill are scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 and Monday, July 12.