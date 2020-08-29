Doctors project spike in COVID hospitalizations

Guam’s hospitalization rate for COVID-19 cases could spike to more than 200 patients by the second week of September if the current rate of new cases continues, according to a doctor in the governor's advisory group.

That number could overrun the island's medical capacity.

The total number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise, with 55 additional confirmed cases Friday evening, raising the total to 1,287 since March. Of the total, nearly 800 were confirmed this month alone.

Of the 55 newly reported cases, 26 were identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center. As of Friday, there have been 10 deaths, and 789 cases were in isolation at home or in the hospital.

The Guam Department of Education confirmed that six additional employees tested positive for COVID-19. One case each was identified at Marcial Sablan Elementary School, Tiyan High School, John F. Kennedy High School, and the GDOE Tiyan headquarters. Two cases were identified at Simon Sanchez High School. Five of the six were identified through contact tracing.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, member of the Physicians Advisory Group and state surgeon cell, presented Guam’s COVID-19 hospitalization trajectory during a virtual press conference held on Friday. Officials have been concerned about the spike in the number of cases, but more importantly, the number of people who've recently been confirmed to have the respiratory illness who need hospital care.

Guam Memorial Hospital, according to Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas, is adjusting to make room for new COVID-19 patients while also protecting non-COVID-19 patients.

As of Friday morning, according to Cabrera, there were 41 COVID-19 patients in the hospital:

• 33 were in Guam Memorial Hospital;

• two were in Guam Regional Medical City; and

• six were in U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

“We started doing these trajectories last week and where things might be,” Cabrera said. “This is the plausible worst-case scenario that we defined it as and it looks at a 14-day trajectory based on recent 14-day census growth rate.”

Cabrera said he hoped, however, that the peak of COVID-19 patients in the hospital hits sooner, by Sept. 4, and at a much lower rate than what’s projected.

“When people start adhering to the PCOR1 and stay-at-home orders, then that’s when we will see, in all likelihood, a peak of the hospitalization and hopefully a rapid fall from there,” he said.

The island has been in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 for two weeks and the governor on Thursday signed an executive order extending it.

The Guam Daily Post asked Cabrera if there was still an opportunity for the island to avoid those alarming numbers.

“The reality is that opportunity to beat it in the next week happened last week. So, what we are seeing is at least a two-week delay based on the behavior of what we are doing today,” he said. “We have to continue to keep this as muted as possible. We don’t want this to continue to grow and once it's suppressed, we want to keep it suppressed. That’s the bottom line.”

Cabrera said he admits a continuous spike in positive patients needing to be cared for in the hospital will “compromise the standard of care that we’ve become accustomed to here on Guam, and I wish I could say with a lot of confidence that won’t happen.”

Front-line workers getting sick during the pandemic also have affected the overall health community, but Dr. Cabrera said requests have been made through FEMA to try to bring in more personnel.

“The physical space is not as much of a concern as staffing is,” he said. “As it is, GMH does not have to stretch their nursing-to-patient ratio to my understanding, so that is good. But, as (Perez-Posadas) had said in the press conference that in terms of what was requested in the medical assignment is around 40 nurses, four hospital intensivist doctors and about eight respiratory therapists.”

Medicine stockpile running low

Officials met with FEMA’s Region 9 office on Friday morning to discuss the need for medical personnel and the island's current situation.

GMH remains the COVID-19 designated hospital, but GRMC has been assisting in caring for a small number of the patients who have tested positive, as well.

While the search for a vaccine is ongoing, Cabrera mentioned there is an antiviral medicine the states and territories were given called remdesivir.

As of this week, GMH had about four rounds of the treatment left available for any new intensive care patients.

“We’ve had our stockpile. We are using that but our supplies are getting low and we hope to get more in,” he said. "Remdesivir is reserved for the sicker patients, in particular, so we are referring to the ICU level of care patients,” he said.

Reduced mobility

Cabrera did note that at least the portion of the community that can be tracked has shown a decrease in movement since the governor returned the island to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, which shut down those businesses deemed nonessential. Days later, she issued a stay-at-home order, which instituted much harsher restrictions, including closing the island's public parks and beaches.

“The island’s mobility did drop on the 20th of August. Of course, the stay-at-home orders were implemented on the 21st,” he said.

The government has been tracking the movement of island residents during the pandemic using Apple’s Mobility Trends, and found that there has been a noticeable decrease in mobility since the island went back into PCOR1.

Apple’s reports were created to provide insights into the community’s response to policies aimed at combating the virus. Google has a similar program for Android users, but Guam is not included in the current data report.