Doctors request to be added as plaintiffs in abortion ban case

The American Civil Liberties Union, two local attorneys, several obstetrician-gynecologists and a women’s rights group have joined in opposition of the request by Attorney General Douglas Moylan to vacate a permanent injunction on the island's decades-old abortion ban, and dismiss the case.

According to the ACLU, the opposition to Moylan's motion was filed on behalf of Guam licensed physicians, including the only two providers of abortion in Guam, and Famalao’an Rights, a Guam-based reproductive justice organization.

The permanent injunction against the abortion ban has been in place for three decades, but, if lifted, Public Law 20-134 would criminalize abortions on Guam and also threatens constitutionally-protected speech about abortion, the ACLU stated on its website.

Five declarations were filed March 8, with the District Court of Guam as part of the opposition to vacate the permanent injunction.

In the motion to intervene, Dr. Bliss Kaneshiro, Dr. Shandhini Raidoo and Famalao’an Rights asked for their declarations to be included in the case as plaintiffs, in order to protect their legal interests and constitutional rights, which they believe will be harmed if denied.

They join in plaintiff Dr. William Freeman’s opposition to Moylan’s motion.

Freeman, an OB-GYN, was one of the originally named plaintiffs in the case. Although he is now retired and has moved off-island, he spent years on Guam as the island’s sole abortion provider.

“In 2016, I became the only island’s sole abortion provider following the retirement of the only other physician who performed abortions Dr. Edmund Griley. Dr. Griley and Dr. John Dunlop, both named plaintiffs in this case, are deceased,” Freeman’s declaration to the District Court of Guam stated.

Although he semiretired in 2018, he maintains an active medical license in Guam and travels back to the island to provide clinical care to several of his patients.

“Particularly those with high-risk pregnancies, approximately 2-3 times a year. I no longer provide abortion care in Guam or anywhere else. However, in the course of providing care to my pregnant patients in Guam, I sometimes counsel them about abortion care as an option, without any specific intent that they actually obtain an abortion,” he explained of his current professional services in the court document.

The ability for physicians to counsel their patients on abortion care services is criminal under the abortion ban – this is concerning for Freeman.

“If abortion were to be banned in Guam, I would want to continue to advise my pregnant patients in Guam about their pregnancy options, including abortion, and – if a patient is interested in abortion – refer them off-island for legal abortion care. However, I am concerned that I may be prosecuted for violation of PL 20-134’s prohibition on solicitation of abortion if I do so,” he declared.

Kaneshiro and Raidoo, who are Hawaii-based OB-GYNs, are the only two doctors who provide abortion care to patients in Guam. They also sought inclusion as plaintiffs in the case with mirrored declarations.

Raidoo has over a decade of experience providing comprehensive reproductive health care, including abortion. As a physician providing abortion care, she was “generally aware” of the abortion ban struck down in the '90s and blocked since. But after reviewing what the abortion ban means with her attorneys, she too is concerned.

“It is my understanding that these prohibitions would apply not only to abortions provided and obtained, and speech about abortion in Guam, but could also apply to abortion care and speech about abortion in Hawaii, where abortion is legal,” Raidoo stated in her declaration.

She contended that the local ban would prevent her from providing “medication abortion via telemedicine to people on Guam, to counsel pregnant people on Guam about abortion as an option and refer them off-island for care, to advocate for the right to access abortion, and even to provide Guam-based patients with legal abortions in Hawaii.”

Raidoo said she has provided medication abortion to over 65 patients in Guam since January 2022.

Medication abortion is a method to terminate a pregnancy in which medication is prescribed to an eligible patient.

“This service has enabled our patients in Guam and on those Hawaiian Islands, where abortion access is minimal or non-existent, to access the care they need without unnecessary delay; without having to fly hundreds of miles and potentially staying overnight at a hotel and without incurring travel costs, childcare costs, lost wages and or jeopardizing their ability to keep their abortion decision confidential,” she asserted.

She noted that prior to 2018, approximately 200 to 300 abortions were provided on Guam a year.

Kaneshiro in her declaration noted, at the time, it was “extremely rare” for her and her colleagues to provide abortion care to a Guam patient, roughly one a year and usually for a diagnosis of a fetal anomaly.

“After Dr. Freeman retired, I saw first-hand the impact of the lack of abortion access in Guam. Between mid-2018 and January 2022, I estimate that my colleagues and I saw approximately 10-15 abortion patients from Guam. While still a small number, this is obviously a tremendous increase as compared to the numbers we used to see,” Kaneshiro said.

Famalao’an Rights co-founder and co-executive director Stephanie Lorenzo, in her declaration, shared the birth of the nonprofit organization came from a horrific experience a 12-year-old girl endured in 2019.

“In 2019, I learned in the news about a 12-year-old girl on Guam who was raped and impregnated. It was a reality check, as my friends and I realized that we did not have any abortion providers in Guam and that it would take extraordinary measures for that young girl to get an abortion,” Lorenzo stated.

The story motivated the two young women who were part of the Guam Youth Congress to form the women’s rights organization and call for others to join the effort a year later.

Lorenzo stated that “as of 2019, Guam remains in the top 10% of teen birth rates when compared to the rest of the nation. And Guam has more than double the national rate of rapes per capita, giving it the second highest number of rapes per capita in the United States.”

Famalao’an Rights is focused on addressing the need for accessible reproductive health care on Guam through advocacy and education. Its mission would be jeopardized should the permanent injunction on the abortion ban be lifted.

“It will undermine the core mission of Famalao’an Rights’ members would struggle in how we can talk about abortion, let alone advocate in favor of abortion rights and destigmatizing it as a health care option. But crucially, it would have a devastating impact on people in Guam – including our members – who may become pregnant and seek abortion,” Lorenzo stated. “We advocate for safe, legal, accessible abortion in Guam – and the ban would be the opposite of that.”