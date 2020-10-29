ExpressCare has received zero testing supplies and zero financial support for testing from the government of Guam, said a doctor questioning the administration's statement that local clinics should provide COVID-19 tests for free because they're provided by the government.

Dr. Jitka Lom, owner of the clinic, wrote a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, noting that the statement has caused issues for her clinics where they’ve provided COVID-19 testing. The tests and any supplemental supplies and training were all procured by the clinic on their own dime and patients are charged as needed to cover the costs of the tests and the work completed by the clinic on the patients’ behalf, Lom stated.

“For these we charge a collection fee, which covers all the time our staff spend filling out forms, dropping off samples, answering questions, sending work excuses, and documenting symptoms, not to mention offering treatment to keep people out of the hospital,” Lom stated.

Dr. Thomas Shieh said others have taken umbrage at the governor’s statement saying local clinics shouldn't charge for COVID-19 tests that they receive from the government.

“This concern was raised by medical providers/clinics who does COVID testing on Guam and for your information the government doesn’t pay them,” he stated in his letter, adding that only certain clinics were given Abbott ID machines, pointing to members of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group.

“Interesting to note that there are patients who were told to pay and have paid for their testing by clinics that are within your own medical advisory group who you are planning to compensate. So it’s within your own group who may have charged patients so that will need clarity,” Shieh stated.

Shieh called for transparency when dealing with COVID-19 testing.

“The government of Guam does not pay for all COVID testing on island, especially in the case for work or travel,” he stated. “Your public clarification would be greatly appreciated.”

The Guam Daily Post has reached out to Adelup for a response.

COVID-19 testing

Lom noted that the governor designated three large clinics to do COVID-19 testing on island.

“You promised them hundreds of thousands of dollars,” she stated. “We received nothing and now do not even receive your appreciation for the work we have been doing to help our island.”

Referring to statements made by the administration, Lom said: “You appear to be inciting people to demand that private clinics test for free, deflecting their anger onto us. You’ve had six months to organize testing! If there was sufficient free testing ExpressCare would not need to fill any gaps.”

“As if our job is not hard enough, we will now spend time convincing people that we really don’t get paid by you and dealing with their anger and disappointment,” she added. “This is no way to build partnership and no way to thank your “frontliners” (remember that?). Be nice!”

Lom said since the onset of the pandemic, ExpressCare, in addition to procuring their own tests and supplemental materials, they’ve also purchased their own personal protection equipment, provided their staff with training, and provided thousands of people with information on COVID-19 whether or not they were patients getting tested.

And like other clinics, they’ve set up testing sites “outside in the sun and rain, risking their own health to provide a community service.”

“Tested hundreds of people who chose to use our clinic, provided them with support, work notes and treatment when necessary,” she wrote.

Her team also has “worked extended hours and never closed for the duration of this pandemic,” she added.

“By doing this, we expanded the capacity of Public Health to identify positive cases on island and saved lives.”