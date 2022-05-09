Although the debate centered around whether Guam should further limit abortions, women have to contend with a number of barriers when it comes to on-island health care.

The challenges and disparities were stressed by local physicians, two of whom offered opposing testimony on Bill 291-36.

The legislation, also known as the Heartbeat Act, allows private citizens to sue doctors who perform abortions on fetuses with heartbeats, a development stage that usually occurs around the sixth week of pregnancy.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The measure received its public hearing last week, garnering about 10 hours of testimony over two days.

Annie Bordallo, an obstetrician and gynecologist who opposes the legislation, outlined the factors that can delay a woman from finding out she's pregnant within the six-week time frame required by the bill.

“Nobody has access to health care early enough to prevent any of these pregnancies,” she testified.

New pregnant patients at Bordallo’s clinic need to wait 64 days for an appointment. That’s about nine weeks – too late to terminate most pregnancies under the legislation.

Six weeks may not be enough time for many women to learn they are pregnant to begin with, Bordallo told senators.

“Most women have to miss a period before they even think that they might be pregnant. And many women – their periods are not very regular, so it could be five or six weeks before they even think to take a pregnancy test,” she said.

Women with harder economic circumstances may end up waiting even longer to have the $25 or so to buy an at-home pregnancy test.

“There’s a lot of things that interfere with people’s ability to access health care. When we fix those things – you’re going to see that abortions will be very, very few,” she said. “But until we fix those things, I don’t think it’s fair to make these kinds of decisions for other people who, their lives aren’t our lives.”

Other Guam residents with serious diseases also have to overcome tremendous odds.

Tom Shieh, also an obstetrician and gynecologist, while supporting Bill 291, argued these patients should have a greater priority over those electing to have abortions.

“I’ve seen many women in worse conditions with cancer, with lupus, with autoimmune diseases that need to fly off island for treatment,” he said.

The island should focus on recruiting specialists to help with high-risk pregnancies that result in preterm, also known as premature, deliveries, he said.

“Preterm babies are those (who are) delivered prior to 37 weeks, technically – and some have to be delivered in 25 weeks,” Shieh said. “And just last week, the baby who I delivered at 25 weeks is alive and thriving today. The baby was 1 pound; he’s 18 pounds today.”

Shieh said he has delivered about 10,000 babies since coming to Guam and, in his experience, abortions are not a medical necessity.

“Over the course of my 29 years of my career (as an) OB-GYN, I have not cared for a woman, a mother, a pregnant mom, where I had to do an abortion to save her life,” he said. “Nor did I ever have to tell a mom she must abort her baby so she could live.”

According to Speaker Therese Terlaje’s office, as of May 4, there were 127 instances of testimony received in favor of Bill 291, and 678 in opposition.