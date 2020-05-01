Document: Priest abused Barrigada altar boy in late 1970s

A former Barrigada altar boy said he's still suffering from mental and emotional injury from a priest's multiple sexual abuses that happened more than 40 years ago, according to documents filed in bankruptcy court.

The latest clergy sex abuse claimant stated in court filings that the late Father Louis Brouillard abused him multiple times from around 1978 to 1979 on the grounds of the Barrigada church and during Boy Scouts of America outings at Lonfit River.

The former altar boy is represented by attorney Michael Berman.

The Archdiocese of Agana filed the sexual abuse proof of claim on Thursday in federal court, as part of the archdiocese's bankruptcy case. Previously, attorneys for clergy abuse claimants were filing lawsuits directly in court.

The archdiocese sought bankruptcy protection in January 2019 under the weight of clergy sex abuse claims totaling more than $1 billion and has been looking to settle the claims. Nearly 200 clergy sex abuse claims have been filed since 2016.