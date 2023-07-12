Documents allege DOC officer repeatedly harassed by warden

A female officer with the Department of Corrections has made repeated complaints against DOC's warden, alleging he harassed her frequently and repeatedly over the past year and a half.

On Tuesday, The Guam Daily Post obtained a series of documents stating Alan Borja, the department's warden, is alleged to have made inappropriate comments toward and physical contact with the employee.

In the most recent complaint included in the documents, sent to DOC acting Director Joseph Carbullido on May 26, the officer alleged that the day prior she was "nudged hard on my right shoulder" by Borja in the presence of other subordinates.

She characterized the actions as "clearly unprofessional and constitutes as harassment" and requested an external investigation into the matter.

The employee also filed a report with the Guam Police Department, where she added subordinates present laughed as she was shoved in a "forceful manner."

In her report to the police, the employee explained she did not say anything after Borja's actions "due to ongoing investigations."

The Post was unable to receive confirmation from DOC as of press time Tuesday about investigations into Borja's alleged conduct.

Director's death

On April 7, the female employee also made allegations against the warden to Carbullido.

She explained she was having a "normal work conversation, as we do every morning" when she asked Borja about a video of the late acting DOC Director Robert Camacho and a comment made by another individual.

"Rest in peace, Satan," was the comment discussed.

Borja reportedly thought it was funny, and laughed before the officer told Borja "karma will get him" and that she didn't respect Borja's leadership style.

"At this point, the warden became furious and stood up and, in a loud tone of voice, called me 'dumb,'" the complaint stated. The officer also alleged Borja has been "increasingly unprofessionally vocal in the past year."

Several remarks were also made relating to Camacho's death and the employee's assumed "loyalty" to Camacho - in what her complaint described as "numerous unprofessional comments."

"The Warden's comments will include: 'Good riddance, I am glad he is dead,' and 'Karma, he deserves to die,'" the documents allege.

The officer wrote that after her confrontation with Borja, the warden commented, "We need to have thick skin."

"Having thick skin does not constitute consistent aggressiveness, ridiculing or victimizing. The notorious bro, prim, pari culture of an agency is a good example of a hostile workplace and any other person(s) not in a certain circle," the employee wrote, requesting Carbullido conduct an investigation.

Sexual texts

The employee also alleges, in her April letter to Carbullido, that Borja has sent "numerous sexual harassment text messages" and that she has responded either with "vulgarity" or chosen to ignore it. She stated that when she informed him she did not appreciate the messages, Borja responded with a "rolling eyes emoji."

The documents detail the text messages, which have been sent since at least April 2021. The copies of messages show when the employee attempts to talk about work, Borja often replied with responses such as, "I want to smell your neck," "For sure, I want a kiss," and "I need a hug."

The employee also reported Borja showed the middle finger to another DOC worker in October 2022. In February of this year, the complainant learned Borja allegedly made a sexual comment to a female prisoner.

Legislative discussion

On April 25, the 37th Guam Legislature held a roundtable hearing for DOC where Sen. Chris Barnett, the oversight chairman for the department, asked Carbullido questions about complaints made by an employee under Borja's supervision.

Barnett in particular asked Carbullido if he was "comfortable with allowing the warden to remain on the job while the person who was accusing him of sexual harassment works under him?"

Carbullido responded he was unable to discuss details, but when pressed by Barnett again, Carbullido said the employee said she was comfortable with it and that she was "OK" because Borja has been staying in his office more.

The employee detailed in the set of documents that the statement given by Carbullido was not true, explaining,"I did not state I was comfortable. I stated I was OK, and I was able to move about (the workplace) to do my job. I believe that comment, 'comfortable,' has given the warden the perception that it is OK to mingle around one another. It is not OK to be in the same room with the warden," she wrote.

Borja cleared in past complaint

According to Post files, at least two complaints were filed against Borja last year, with one being a female officer alleging the warden sexually harassed her.

That complaint, filed in May 2022, led to Borja being placed on paid leave after then-Director Camacho learned about the complaint and GPD conducted an investigation.

Borja was cleared of allegations in August 2022.

Then, in September 2022, DOC opened up another investigation into a complaint filed against Borja. At the time, however, Camacho told the Post he was unable to share any details of the complaints. GPD was not involved with the investigation, Post files state.

Borja remains the warden at DOC, and made an appearance before the Legislature for the department's budget hearing last month.