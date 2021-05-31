The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration recently executed a federal warrant to search the Wise Owl Animal Hospital, according to unsealed federal court documents.

Neither the warrant nor its subsequent return document allege any wrongdoing on the part of the Tamuning animal hospital, nor the two veterinarians named: Joel Joseph and Genevieve Weaver.

On May 25, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood approved the administrative inspection warrant in order to "verify the correctness" of records. She also said the authorization was meant to verify whether the records "are used or intended to be used in violation" of the Controlled Substances Act.

A filed receipt shows that rather than seizing documents, copies were made of invoices; dispensing logs; an on-hand inventory for Jan. 1, 2020; a list of employees; and patient files for three pets.

Alex Nikoloudakis, diversion investigator for the DEA, said in federal court documents that the inspection as allowed by the warrant was completed on May 25 and 27.

Statement from Joseph

Although the current case is being brought to the U.S. District Court on Guam by the federal Justice Department, Joseph drew parallels to his longstanding issues with the local government. He sent the following statement to The Guam Daily Post when asked for comment:

"It is not a coincidence that the raid eight years ago was just a few days before a court date. GovGuam wanted to bolster their court case. They found nothing, violated my civil rights, and it backfired on them, as they lost badly in court.

"Since then GovGuam has been convicted of taking me to court just to cause me emotional and economic harm (SLAPP lawsuit). And have lost EVERY time they have taken me to court (over 40 times).

"The recent inspection was stated to have been appropriate, based on the raid (where nothing was found) that was done 8 years ago. Odd coincidence that the civil rights trial – for the raid eight years ago – is occurring in about one month. It is painfully obvious that GovGuam is going to lose the civil rights case. Every GovGuam official involved has lost any/all immunity. The (assistant attorney general) involved was forced to move to Indonesia. The director of DPHSS 'retired.' GovGuam emails indicate they knew what they were doing was illegal – yes, their emails actually state that!

"Over the last eight years GovGuam has done everything they could to screw me, find something illegal that I have done, etc., and made my life a miserable hell. They have delayed the civil rights trial for eight years.

"This inspection is simply GovGuam trying to dig themselves out of a hole, at taxpayer expense. It reminds me of the definition of insanity. Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result."