A governor's demand for an extradition letter, identifying information and a letter of appointment of agent are some of the documents that have been sent to Alaska as part of efforts by the Office of the Attorney General to extradite Dr. Abner Pasatiempo.

Pasatiempo is a former Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center psychiatrist accused of harassing clients while working at the agency.

"Based on those documents, the governor of Alaska issued a Governor's Warrant, which has been served to defendant Pasatiempo. The next hearing regarding extradition is scheduled for Nov. 10, 2021 (Alaska Standard Time)," OAG spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros stated.

If Pasatiempo is extradited, once he arrives on island the Superior Court of Guam will hold a hearing on the arrest warrant, according to Charfauros. The court will decide whether to confine or release him, she said.

Pasatiempo did not appear for multiple court hearings at the Superior Court of Guam, which led to a warrant for his arrest.

On Sept. 1, the OAG announced that Pasatiempo had been taken into custody in Alaska.

Investigators with the Guam attorney general's office established contact with Alaska law enforcement authorities, who located Pasatiempo and took him into custody based on the outstanding Guam warrant, according to prior statements from the Guam OAG.

Pasatiempo was ordered not to leave Alaska and was released on a $2,000 bail bond.