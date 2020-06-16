The Department of Defense has confirmed one new case of COVID-19. The person was initially identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center.

To date, there have been ​186​ cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing provided with ​five​ deaths, 169​ released from isolation, and ​12​ active cases.

Expanded COVID-19 testing is ongoing

The Department of Public Health and Social Services continues to hold COVID-19 testing throughout the island community.

Testing is free and open to the public. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. ​Please bring an I.D., if one is available. The expanded testing schedule is as follows:

COVID-19 drive-through testing:

● Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Santa Rita Senior Center

● Thursday, June 18, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the St. Anthony Church grounds, Tamuning

● Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the GPD Police Koban Parking Lot (next to Barrigada Community Center)

● Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Agana Heights Mayor’s Office

● Thursday, June 25, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the parking lot between the St. Francis Church and the St. Francis School