The Department of Defense has confirmed one new case of COVID-19. The person was initially identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center.
To date, there have been 186 cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing provided with five deaths, 169 released from isolation, and 12 active cases.
Expanded COVID-19 testing is ongoing
The Department of Public Health and Social Services continues to hold COVID-19 testing throughout the island community.
Testing is free and open to the public. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Please bring an I.D., if one is available. The expanded testing schedule is as follows:
COVID-19 drive-through testing:
● Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Santa Rita Senior Center
● Thursday, June 18, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the St. Anthony Church grounds, Tamuning
● Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the GPD Police Koban Parking Lot (next to Barrigada Community Center)
● Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Agana Heights Mayor’s Office
● Thursday, June 25, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the parking lot between the St. Francis Church and the St. Francis School