DoD sites identified for livestock grazing

Efforts to build up Guam’s agricultural industry could get a needed boost, if 64 acres of military land that has been tentatively identified as a potential grazing site will be officially allowed for such civilian use.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas had reached out to the military's Joint Region Marianas about identifying Department of Defense properties in Guam for livestock grazing.

"In our pursuit of lower meat prices and greater food security we engaged JRM to identify sustainable livestock areas on federal lands to support a slaughterhouse operation on Guam," San Nicolas said.

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson has identified an initial 64 acres of DoD federal lands suitable for grazing.

"These initial 64 acres were not only found to be available, but were further found to be suitable, as not just any plot of land is serviceable for grazing purposes, and we are grateful for JRM taking the extra steps to ensure that the end goal is achievable with the lands they identify.”

Additionally, according to a letter sent from Nicholson to San Nicolas, upon completion of site analysis for the Missile Defense Agency's efforts to provide 360-degree missile defense coverage for the island, other properties may be further identified.

“A comprehensive review of available lands was conducted and two potential parcels were identified. One parcel is 45 acres and could support up to 22 head of cattle (per USDA standards), and the other is 19 acres which could support up to 10 head of cattle. Although there are other sizable DoD properties on Guam, JRM concentrated on those properties suitable for cattle grazing,” Nicholson wrote to San Nicholas.

The larger parcel is part of an existing airfield, so it is also subject to additional requirements and restrictions from the Federal Aviation Administration.

"For example, concentrated feed lots and similar operations are identified by FAA as incompatible due to increased Bird/Aircraft Strike Hazards associated with higher density livestock lots. The 19 acre parcel may be too small for commercial ranching," Nicholson wrote.

San Nicolas is calling on the local government to similarly review local government land assets to see what lands could be used “build further grazing capacity to support our community with local meat products."

"The people of Guam thank Adm. Nicholson and the JRM team for helping us work towards the goal of greater food sustainability and lower meat prices, and look forward to further progress with our DOD partners in this regard," he said.

(Daily Post Staff)