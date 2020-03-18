The Department of Defense Education Activity's Guam schools will be closed starting today until further notice.

DODEA Pacific South District considered recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention school closure recommendations along with the comments and concerns voiced by many DODEA-Guam families.

The announcement follows declarations of emergency due to COVID-19 from national and local governments, as well as Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base. NBG declared the emergency Monday evening.

Brig. Gen. Gentry W. Boswell, commander, 36th Wing, Andersen AFB, announced Monday night the emergency declaration for the Yigo installation.

With the declaration, Andersen AFB has implemented preventative measures aimed to limit the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible. Local officials have tested 46 individuals, five of whom tested positive for the virus.

While Joint Region Marianas has confirmed tests of individuals conducted at Naval Hospital Guam, it has not said how many people have been tested.

According to officials, installation access is restricted to mission-essential personnel. All open facilities will require entering personnel to be subject to additional screening for COVID-19 symptoms.

AAFB officials urge social distancing and stated events are to be limited to fewer than 50 personnel whenever possible. Additionally, most recreational activities and events have been closed or canceled.

Many other community organizations and businesses have announced closures or adjusted hours of operations to limit personal contact.

USO temporarily suspends operations

USO Guam has temporarily suspended operations at USO Tumon Bay and USO Andersen as of Monday, March 16, to maintain safe environments and avoid unnecessary risks of exposure due to the spread of COVID-19.

“We remain committed to responsibly supporting our service members and their families across the U.S. and overseas. Our leadership teams will monitor health advisories and evaluate operational conditions on a frequent basis as long as necessary to ensure continuity of mission delivery and the safety of our staff and volunteers,” said Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes.

Utilities

All Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority customer lobbies at Fadian, Julale and Upper Tumon remain temporarily closed for in-person transactions during the government of Guam 14-day shutdown.

Customer service representatives will be available by phone to respond to service inquires. Limited pay-by-phone services will be available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 647-5787. Customers can email GPA at customersfirst@gpagwa.com or direct message GPA via Facebook Messenger. GPA monitors all customer communications and will continue to work with all customers on a case-by-case basis regarding their accounts.

Inspections for new power service application inspections and installations are temporarily suspended until further notice.

GPA has temporarily suspended power service disconnections through March 31. Customers are reminded that while it is appropriate to avoid disconnections in the middle of a pandemic period, GPA encourages customers to be prudent and continue to make timely payments for power services and not neglect to pay their power bill, such that payments become unmanageable in the future.