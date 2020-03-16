The Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific Far East, in coordination with Joint Region Marianas, installation commanders, and DOD public health officials, has decided that DODEA-Guam schools will remain open at this time.

DODEA-Guam will take into account health and sanitary guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with any changes to be implemented as needed, according to a statement released by the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office.

"The health and safety of our students and employees remains paramount. JRM and DODEA Guam agree that each family’s determination of risk is a personal decision, and are aware that some families may choose to keep their children at home. Parents who intend to keep their children at home should contact the school office where their child/children are enrolled for further guidance," according to the statement.

Joint Region Marianas said the decision was made balancing the risk to students and employees, the concerns of military and civilian families, single parents, sponsors, and the Guam community against maintaining military readiness, which is one of the primary objectives of the DOD.

JRM and the DODEA-Guam school district will continue to coordinate closely with U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and our government of Guam partners to monitor the effects of COVID-19, and will continue to assess whether school operation is in best interest of all involved.