DODEA schools will be closed starting today

The Department of Defense Education Activity's Guam schools will be closed until further notice starting Wednesday, March 18, according to an announcement Tuesday.

DODEA Pacific South District considered recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention school closure recommendations, along with comments and concerns voiced by many DODEA Guam families.

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to mitigate the potential spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, and to preserve the health and welfare of students and employees, DODEA stated in a press release with Joint Region Marianas.

Online learning

DODEA students will have access to online learning resources from March 23 through April 3. Families will receive more information regarding online learning assignments and expectations from their children's schools, the press release stated.

