The Guam Department of Education on Thursday confirmed 13 positive COVID-19 cases involving students.

The cases were identified at:

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School, one student.

• Finegayan Elementary School, three students.

• Merizo Martyrs Memorial Elementary School, one student.

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School, one student.

• Wettengel Elementary School, one student.

• Agueda I. Johnston Middle School, one student.

• F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, one student.

• Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School, one student.

• George Washington High School, one student.

• John F. Kennedy High School, one student.

• Okkodo High School, one student.

In collaboration with Public Health, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the 13 students. Cleaning and disinfecting areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Friday, GDOE stated.

There were two new cases of COVID-19 among GDOE employees.

Both cases were identified at JFK.