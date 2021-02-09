Does the law need to change to keep the government honest?

"It's a personnel matter."

This catchphrase has been used whenever a government of Guam agency, department or office chooses not to disclose questions about alleged wrongdoing involving a public servant or public official.

It also has been used to keep the public from accessing personnel records related to a pay raise or a job evaluation of someone on the government payroll.

The A.B Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority is the latest to say: “Because it is a personnel matter, we are unable to comment.”

This was the airport management's answer when asked what it can say about certain airport police officers who allegedly, according to a tip made to two senators, were gambling electronically while on the job.

Last year, the airport agency also gave a similar response when asked about a sexual harassment complaint at the airport involving a then-manager and a subordinate. That it's a personnel matter and not disclosable to the public.

There are certain details an agency can choose to confirm even when an investigation is preliminary. The Guam Police Department confirmed there were four officers placed on administrative leave while they were investigated in the police's fatal shooting of a man who happened to be in a car that had been reported stolen back in in November. The officers have since returned to work and while we, the public, still need to hear from GPD on the outcome of the investigation, we had at least a confirmation from GPD that an investigation was underway and that the officers involved were placed on leave status while they were investigated.

The "personnel matter" excuse should not be made to avoid disclosure of even the very basic information that the public ought to know.

The public is owed the baseline information: What is the nature of the investigation, how many are under investigation, were the people involved placed on administrative leave, and if so, was the leave paid by the government?

Attorney and former temporary judge Robert Klitzkie has fought and argued for public access to records that Guam Waterworks Authority would not disclose because they are supposedly a "personnel matter." The GWA issue had to do with the job evaluation of a legal counsel that led to a pay raise that was later rescinded.

But Klitzkie has argued that Guam law does not prohibit government agencies and officials from releasing records deemed personnel in nature.

"No part of 5 GCA § 10108 prohibits disclosure of the public records subject to my demand," Klitzkie stated.

That law, stated Klitzkie in a previous interview, merely states it doesn't require disclosure of some public records – but doesn't prohibit it either, Klitzkie added.

The government can, Klitzkie said, if they choose to. There is no prohibition on releasing certain personnel records, unless they are clearly exempted from public release such as medical or health-related records.

This then raises a point: Is it time to change the government's transparency law so that public officials don't pick and choose what to release to the public and what not to?

Further clarity in law will help improve government transparency.