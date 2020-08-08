A woman who was indicted on federal drug charges has been released from jail after she denied the allegations filed against her in the District Court of Guam.

Defendant Vhavna Kumari Damai, 26, appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Friday morning. She is a certified dog groomer and stylist on the island, according to Post files.

The prosecutor during the hearing also described the defendant as a dog groomer.

Defense attorney Peter Perez entered the not-guilty plea on her behalf. Damai was released on personal recognizance under conditions set by the court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas opposed her release, telling the court that the defendant is a flight risk.

San Nicolas alleged that Damai was caught with approximately two pounds, or about 839 grams, of meth with 100% purity, morphine pills, a drug ledger and about $32,531 in cash.

Judge Bordallo, however, granted the request for her to get out of jail under the condition that she remain under house arrest.

The defendant's trial is set for Oct. 14.

Damai was indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride. The indictment was made public on Thursday after she was taken into federal custody.

The Guam Daily Post has confirmed she was kept in her own cell at the Department of Corrections, as she told authorities that she made many enemies in the “drug world.”

The alleged conspiracy spanned from January 2019 to July 5, 2020.

The federal government has also sought the forfeiture of the cash that was seized as well as a 2013 Infiniti G37 coupe.