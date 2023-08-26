A dog that was seen on video earlier this year being hit with a blunt object has continued to be abused.

In January, a viral video showed a man striking a dog twice with a blunt object. Tha video led to the arrest of Darin James Quinata, who subsequently was charged with animal abuse as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, upon being located in Sånta Rita-Sumai, Quinata told officers the dog walked away after being hit. Officers were unable to find it.

Now, about seven months after the incident, Crystal Culwell, a Sånta Rita-Sumai resident and board secretary for Guahan Paws for Pets, told The Guam Daily Post that the dog was returned to the owners at the direction of Animal Control and Guam Animals in Need.

Culwell, who was willing to foster the dog, said she was told the dog was returned under the stipulation it would be checked on.

The dog, according to Culwell, wasn't on a leash and would roam the neighborhood. This past week, it was discovered to have been continuously abused since the incident recorded in January.

"The dog now appears to be about 20 pounds lighter, has been off leash, repeatedly throughout the neighborhood, has shown up on various neighborhoods in various states. ... He's been showing up with bloody paws, cuts on his ears, stuff like that," Culwell told the Post.

Culwell said the dog was discovered to be severely injured.

"It is confirmed he was shot. There are bullet fragments in the wound per X-rays from the doctor, which I've seen myself. The exit wound was bad enough that (the doctor) thought he was shot and hit with a machete," stated Culwell, who explained the dog would be fed by neighbors and was found to be injured after missing a meal.

"He missed a meal, showed up the next day in complete and utter chaotic distress, ... (with) flesh hanging off the side of his face," Culwell added.

Culwell explained to the Post the dog is now in the care of Guahan Paws for Pets, under her name, and will be at the veterinarian's office for "a number of days." She added the dog, a male beagle mix she has since named Barnes or Barney, was in surgery Friday after Culwell and her family cleaned him up Thursday evening.

Animal Control

It's unconfirmed whether Quinata was linked with the recent abuse. He was released from prison on March 3 after paying $1,000 cash bail.

According to court records, Quinata violated the conditions of his release in April after probation officers failed to locate him at a Sånta Rita-Sumai address. A warrant was subsequently issued for Quinata's arrest.

Culwell said she's being asked to turn the dog over to Animal Control for evidence to be gathered.

"We're not turning this animal over. We're not turning this animal over so that you can sweep this under the rug to drop the ball. We're not doing it," Culwell told the Post.

After speaking with Culwell, the Post inquired with territorial veterinarian Dr. Mariana Turner about the case. She said, after the viral video, the dog was returned to its owners after Animal Control officers learned the owners weren't the abusers.

Turner said officers attempted to check on the dog after reports of the most recent abuse, but were unable to locate it because it wasn't on a leash. Additionally, the owners told officers they hadn't seen the dog in several weeks.

Without knowing the extent of the dog's injuries, Turner said the dog needed to be in the possession of the territorial veterinarian and Animal Control in order to gather evidence and possibly go after the person responsible.

After the Post explained to Turner the dog's recent injuries, she stated there would be a "slim chance" it would be returned to the owners.

"At this point, if the dog was free roaming and had all these injuries happen, ... the chances of this dog going back to its original owner ... is insanely slim because this (owner) doesn't seem like he really wants to properly care for this dog, anyway," Turner told the Post.

Turner said she was glad the dog was off the street and being treated.

"My main concern is the dog's safety," she said. "I'm glad the rescue has him and they're taking care of that. I know we want to go after the bad people, but in the court of law you need evidence and right now we have evidence that the dog was injured, but we have no person to go after."

On Friday, Culwell said she intended to report the abuse to the Guam Police Department, which Turner said would make it more likely for the investigation to proceed because Animal Control officers don't have arresting power.