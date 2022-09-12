Plaza de España went to the dogs Saturday, as a "Frenchie" meetup brought out dogs of all sizes and their families to the first Renaissance Kennels event held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.

“We just wanted to meet up with everybody, see their dogs and see what everyone is doing. That’s where we are at today,” said Patrick Uncangco, a Renaissance Kennels member.

Uncangco brought two of his furry little kids - French Bulldog puppies, Sins and I.B., or "Island Boy,” who arrived on island recently.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The pandemic didn’t isolate only humans. Dogs, who would normally get socialization at events such as this, were stuck at home as well.

“Dogs, it's how you raise them, you have to introduce and socialize them to people, just like humans, kids. It's very important, … it helps them to understand boundaries, as well, because some dogs are all over people,” Uncangco said.

Small, compact and full of snorts, like many of their breed, the two pups at first beat the afternoon heat in the comfort of their dad’s pickup, as caring for a French bulldog isn’t a walk in the park.

“Its not so easy because of the heat, if you see all of us, we had to bring water, fans, cool pads just to make sure the dogs don’t overheat. They’re fine - you just got to acclimatize them, … but, for the most part, we can’t leave them out for too long.”

It's been six years since Ungangco’s first Frenchie, but he recently became more involved with the breed.

“They are a very good breed, chill. They’re very chill. I really like mellow dogs,” he said.

Renaissance Kennels put together the event to familiarize the community about the breed and grow its Frenchie Meetup community.

“Educate people, have people come out, meet and greet each other because we even invited the other breeds not just French bulldogs, … it's any dog lover, just come out because we haven’t had this in a long time,” Uncangco said.

Renaissance Kennels showed dog lovers how to properly care for their four-legged family member, as well as how to whelp and breed.