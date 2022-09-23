Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov Josh Tenorio hosted U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor, according to a release from DOI issued Tuesday.

Cantor completed her first official visit to Guam, where she met with island leaders, emphasized the agency’s commitment to the people of Guam, and announced new investments from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

The meeting took place on Sunday, at Leon Guerrero's office.

During the meeting, Cantor met with Leon Guerrero and Tenorio and announced that $15 million in funding for climate change technical assistance will be made available under the Inflation Reduction Act for American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, according to DOI's release.

The Inflation Reduction Act is "a historic and transformational investment toward achieving Pres. (Joe) Biden’s ambitious goals to tackle the climate crisis while lowering costs for working families and creating good-paying jobs," the release stated.

In addition, Cantor announced a $167,815 investment provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will go to the University of Guam. The funding will be used for the university’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Pesticide Tree Injection Program to service ports of entry to prevent the invasive species from spreading on Guam and throughout the region.

To date, $57 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced for Guam. This year alone, the territory will receive nearly $30 million for transportation to invest in roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports and more than $26 million for clean water.

More projects will be added in the coming months, as funding opportunities become grant awards and formula funds become available, DOI stated.

Cantor also met with Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood to discuss matters related to the Biennial Pacific Judicial Conference and the Joint Annual District Court Conferences for both Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, according to DOI.