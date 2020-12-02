A Honolulu-based planning firm has been awarded a contract to develop Guam’s public school facility master plan.

HHF Planners is expected to complete Guam Department of Education’s master plan by November 2021. The U.S. Department of Interior Office of Insular Affairs is funding the effort through its All Buildings and Classrooms initiative.

The purpose of the facility master plan is to guide the long-term development of schools in Guam. GDOE manages 41 K-12 public schools with an average enrollment of 30,000 students each school year, according to a press release. GDOE prepared its last master plan in June 1999 covering the 2000-2010 period.

This initiative builds on an earlier comprehensive deferred maintenance review of all GDOE school facilities conducted by the USACE in 2013 and followed up with a Memorandum of Understanding executed in partnership with the Governor of Guam in 2015.

“By helping set forth a comprehensive school facility master plan for GDOE, our federal partners can help us strengthen the case locally for a dedicated long-term funding stream that will allow us to upgrade and modernize our classrooms and school buildings. Right now, Guam’s financial and borrowing challenges prevent us from doing much more than short-term fixes. We need a longer-term investment for our children,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

Engagement with local stakeholders is expected to assist with the identification of issues and solutions for the students of Guam. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, stakeholder engagement will likely be conducted through virtual means. Stakeholder outreach is expected to include virtual community workshops, virtual open houses, surveys and interviews and an interactive website.

“I am glad that our partners join me in the belief that stakeholder engagement is an important and critical element for the success of our planning process,” Fernandez said. “We look forward to working with our community on this project and engaging our students, employees and families in this effort to address the facility needs of our school system."