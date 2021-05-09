Doing double duty: Educators, moms adapt during pandemic

Mothers wear many hats, and in celebration of mothers who teach by profession and mothers who have stepped into the role amid the pandemic, we honor you.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with several teacher moms who shared their experiences wearing the hats of mom and teacher.

Clarice Lowe Mesa is an eighth grade reading teacher at Jose Rios Middle School; she has been a mother for 24 years and a teacher for 15 years.

"Being a parent first taught me many things prior to entering our classrooms as a first, second and eighth grade teacher. I feel it prepared me with a skill set that would be utilized both in and out of the classroom," Mesa said.

Mesa's 15 years in education have taught her that patience truly is a virtue.

"Patience is most definitely an essential skill as both a parent and an educator. Another talent you need in your toolkit is being able to see the greatness in each child and to be able to nurture and direct it. Each one of them is unique and brings to the table an array of talents," Mesa said.

She stressed that patience is key, especially when juggling being a teacher and a mom.

"Being all these things and more could also present the challenge of trying to juggle the many hats of motherhood and teacher. At times, you do not leave any of that energy for yourself. At the end of the day, when you see your children, the ones at home, and the ones in the classroom, striving and thriving, you feel a sense of rejuvenation to be able to tackle another day with an open mind and a pocket full of possibilities," Mesa said.

University of Guam Senior Vice President and Provost Anita Borja Enriquez is a mother, teacher and grandmother who is molding students' minds at the collegiate level.

She recognized the challenges teacher moms faced during the pandemic.

"This is a very special week, a time when we honor and celebrate our teachers as well as our mothers. The pandemic emergency forced teachers to balance remote teaching of students who may not have adequate learning spaces and resources to assure quality learning. When coupled with the responsibilities of caring for their children who are also participating in remote instruction, the teacher-mother's workload and stress levels have multiplied," said Enriquez.

The pandemic school year brought many challenges for teachers and mothers, who did their best to adapt to the new learning environments.

Enriquez said, "For this, we applaud all of our teachers, especially our teacher mothers, and extend tremendous gratitude for the accentuated care they have provided to get our island's children through this unprecedented period. As an educator, a mom, and a nana, I extend a huge biba to all our teachers and our mothers! Wishing you God's perpetual blessings!"

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero recognized the many roles mothers have taken on.

"We've all had to take on multiple roles because of the pandemic. Our teachers have had to learn and adapt to changing learning environments, and parents have had to take on additional responsibilities in their children's education," Leon Guerrero said.

"This Mother's Day, let us honor and recognize our teachers who take care not only of their own children but their students as well as the mothers who have taught us beyond the walls of a classroom. We appreciate you for all that you do for us and our students," Leon Guerrero said.