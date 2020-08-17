DOL postpones in-person PUA appointments

Displaced workers seeking in-person appointments for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will have to wait.

In-person appointments have been canceled for two weeks following the governor's declaration of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, effective yesterday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order 2020-27, which shuts down government agencies and businesses that are deemed nonessential. During the temporary shutdown, the Guam Department of Labor will close the public library PUA centers that had previously assisted claimants in person. This temporary shutdown will continue as long as the island remains in PCOR1, GDOL stated in a release.

PUA staff will contact those with existing in-person appointments to reschedule. Those who are rescheduled will be given priority once the libraries reopen.

Claimants who need help with outstanding issues on their claims may call 311, option 6. A customer service representative will be available to answer questions and offer assistance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, officials stated.

Those wishing to file a new claim or weekly certifications can file online at hireguam.com.

All PUA staff will be teleworking, focusing on problem claims during the temporary shutdown and pushing through cleared applications for payment, GDOL said in the release.