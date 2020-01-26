Pia sat in the shade of a small canopy in the backyard of a friend's home. A few sheets of paper rested on the table in front of her – some notes she'd written prior to meeting with the Guam Daily Post. Pia spoke softly, looking down at times, tapping her fingers repeatedly on her phone.

"I've been going through a lot in silence," she said. "Abuse, family violence. Nothing's been heard. Nothing's been done. He's been arrested again, but he can be out anytime. Besides all that, I'm in recovery ... and I'm trying to reach out to certain people."

Violent ex sentenced to 1 year, but only serves 60 days

The 43-year-old mother, who wanted to only be identified as Pia, has been attending drug recovery classes at the Oasis Empowerment Center since September 2019. Women face several challenges when seeking treatment, from pressures with childcare to taxing social stigma. And like many of the women who have entered the doors at Oasis, Pia is no stranger to trauma.

For years, she has lived in fear of an ex-partner, Sandy Phillip Nededog Dejapa.

He was arrested in April 2019 on strangulation, assault and family violence charges, later pleading guilty to family violence as a misdemeanor.

He was sentenced to one year in prison, but all except 60 days were suspended. He was authorized contact with Pia but ordered not to harass, assault or threaten her.

The contact was to help him go through his own recovery, but that did not happen, according to Pia.

"He's just a very toxic person," she said.

They last interacted on Jan. 12.

After renewed violence, ex-partner is arrested again

Dejapa arrived at Pia's home. They spoke a bit. An argument arose. Pia told Dejapa to leave and when she turned to enter her home, Dejapa allegedly struck her repeatedly on the left shoulder, causing her to fall into the door jam. He asked her if "she wanted more" before leaving, according to court documents.

Police arrested Dejapa on Jan. 18. They also learned he had an outstanding warrant for arrest. He was held on $2,000 cash bail pending his next court appearance but that hardly comes as comfort to Pia, who fears his release and expressed her frustration with the legal system.

"I have evidence, on my phone and still on my body," she said.

"They're not doing their job, you know. This needs to come to an end, with the violence and abuse that us women go through. ... Especially someone like me," Pia paused, her voice beginning to shake. "That could kill a person."

A restraining order or other piece of paper won't help or stop that man, according to Pia. He needs to remain in prison, she said.

Hagåtña cop threatens victim’s emotional support aide

Saxon Gayo, a peer support specialist at Tohge Guam, met Pia while going through his own recovery classes at Oasis. He is one of two people she has leaned on to help with her circumstances. He sat beside as she spoke with the Post.

"I get to know her. I know she's really doing a great job with her recovery," Gayo said. "So she confided in me about this abuse, and she was afraid of this abuse."

Gayo said Pia showed him her bruises but she was afraid to speak to police at first. On Jan. 18, she made the call to file the complaint.

The pair went to Hagåtña precinct. Gayo said he asked if it was okay to sit in on Pia's interview. The officer responding scolded him, saying that he could only interview victims, he added.

According to Gayo, when he asked the officer to let Pia know he was available in case she became emotional, the officer threatened him with arrest.

‘Just one word, and I'm going to get you arrested’

"He says to me, 'One more word from you. Just one word, and I'm going to get you arrested.' I felt like, wow, what did I do wrong? I was even afraid to breathe,” Gayo added.

Another officer was instructed to gather his information, which Gayo said he provided.

"I sat there and I said, what is this for? What is this place? Isn't this place supposed to be, when you walk in, you're supposed to be safe, comfortable? Especially yelling in front of someone already victimized. He doesn't even know who I am ... He doesn't even know if I'm also a victim," Gayo said.

Because he is assisting Pia, Gayo is also concerned for his safety.

The Post requested comment from the police about the incident but didn’t receive a response as of press time. A request for police policies on taking complaints from individuals alleging domestic violence remains pending.

'Do I feel safe? No.'

Pia said the officer took her statements, but she did not write her own notes. The officer appeared to not understand the services Oasis or Tohge provided. She asked the officer to apologize to Gayo.

He kept writing, she said.

The incident has shaken their trust in police. Gayo said he didn’t want to report the incident because he believes he won't get anywhere with the complaint.

"I'm not talking about the whole department. I'm just talking about we need to educate them. When we go in there, we are the victim, part of the victim or we need help. ... You walk in there, the police officer is yelling at us, it's more traumatizing. Do I feel safe? No," he said.

The key is training, he added.

"If the police department can get together with any kind of organization and we can work together as a team, then maybe we can help the community," Gayo said.

Proceeding with recovery, working to rejoin daughter

Pia is recovering from methamphetamine addiction. She began using drugs around age 16 and managed sobriety at around 25. But the abuse and family issues led to relapse, she added.

"I stayed sober for a few years. Then it just led to where I went back to using, to numb my pain, hide my pain, the abuse. … I hid it all. I kept it to myself. It took this long for me to report it. I was in fear of my life," Pia said. “This time around, I had to do something about it. Let somebody hear my voice.”

She is hoping to reunite soon with a younger daughter.

"I don't want to do drugs no more. I'm done. I have a daughter that I need to take care of. My daughter needs me more than I need her," she said.