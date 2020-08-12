A man was placed under arrest on drug charges after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in Anigua on Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, responding officers arrived to find a woman asking for help. She said Michael Quinata Aguon, who was in her car, was hurting her grandson. The suspect is known to the woman.

Aguon, 39, was escorted out of the car for questioning after police noted he was fumbling with something in the center area between the seats, documents state.

Police then found a glass pipe with methamphetamine hidden inside a paper napkin, documents state.

Aguon was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.