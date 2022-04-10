One hundred sixty-three boys and girls in foster care recently got an Easter treat from George Washington High School students.

"One year at Easter in my family I didn't have a basket; I had to use a plastic bag to pick up the Easter eggs," said senior T.J. Diego. "Looking around, my family they all had their nice little decorated Easter baskets and it made me feel a little down inside ... Having these Easter baskets for the children that we are giving it to, it makes me happy inside and I'm just glad that this Easter they don't have to feel the way I did, and that makes me happy."

On Wednesday, the high school's English 12 honors class presented a collection of 163 Easter baskets to children served by Harvest House.

Harvest House is a ministry for Guam's foster children and their families. There are over 500 foster children in Guam, from infants to 18-year-olds.

"What a great gift to bring a little joy and happiness. I think the kids are going to be delighted," said Bethany Taylor, executive director of Harvest House, at the GWHS event.

Harvest House distributed the students' donated Easter baskets at their 10th annual Spring Photo event, held April 4, just days after GWHS students presented the baskets. Donations from others in the community were also distributed at the event, Taylor said.

Pride in students' thoughtfulness

It's a thoughtful gift that will go a long way in helping foster children feel included in their foster families.

Collecting the donations took over a month. But 10th grade English teacher Jessica Valencia said she's grateful her students were able to participate.

"It's a good opportunity for my students to obtain service learning hours on top of helping the community and being civically responsible. The pandemic made a lot of students vulnerable themselves ... one way they could give back was through this opportunity," Valencia said.

During the planning of the donation, Valencia said students were tasked with a journal-writing assignment on which nonprofit organization would benefit. She said Harvest House was one of the top choices.

"I'm really proud of all my students," Valencia said.

Harvest House was equally amazed by the contributions the students pulled together.

"I am just so proud of (their) efforts. What an amazing thought to think of the vulnerable on island and not just think of yourself," Taylor said. "The vulnerable will always be with us and we all have a part in taking care of them – and no matter how small or big your gift is, it all matters."