Donated food, masks, laptops help families survive through pandemic

Some six months after Darlene Roberto and her daughter Jennifer started a donation drive for laptops, cellphones and other devices that students can use for online learning during the pandemic, people are still reaching out to them.

People still want to donate devices, and families are still seeking access to those.

The mother-daughter project gave dozens of students from disadvantaged families the opportunity to learn in the midst of the pandemic.

"It goes to show our families on Guam do care about their kids' education, that they're willing to do anything, even if it's accepting donated devices, that they're willing to reach out to us and even meet with us. They get to keep all of those devices so it becomes theirs," Darlene Roberto, 45, told The Guam Daily Post on Sunday.

Their project started long before the Guam Department of Education began distributing federally funded laptops to students.

"It's been a rewarding experience," Darlene Roberto said. "My daughter, a 17-year-old student at Tiyan High School, learned something that will carry her throughout her life – helping others."

Besides helping others, the project also further strengthened their bond.

"It's a good project for us to do together as a mom and daughter," the mother said.

Initially, they were concerned they'd end up with unusable items that people were just trying to get rid of. The mother said it was scary at first to think they might end up with a "computer cemetery."

But members of the community, from lawyers to teachers and businesses, donated dozens of highly functional laptops, iPad minis and cellphones to help students, the mother said.

The Robertos are just one example of families, groups and businesses that have come to the aid of community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These private donations complemented some $1.6 billion in federal pandemic relief funds for Guam, including nearly $118 million in direct help for GovGuam in 2020.

More federal funds are on the way to help Guam battle the virus, and for its economy to recover.

While there's no single entity on Guam that tracks the volume and all sources of private donations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, mayors keep a list of those who have reached out to them to help residents, from Yigo to Merizo.

Donated fresh fruits and vegetables, packaged food, bottled water, masks, personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and health care packages have reached pandemic-hit residents over the past year, through the Mayors' Council of Guam.

"It's been a year and we want them to realize that we appreciate what they've done for our island, our people, even though they are suffering as well," MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said, as mayors presented certificates of appreciation to most of their 16 donors.

From the mayors' council, the donations were turned over to mayors' offices, depending on their need.

The mayors, in turn, shared the donations with senior centers, adult day care centers and families in need, said MCOG Vice President Robert Hofmann.

"It was a blessing and we are happy they and countless others have been generous and thoughtful," said Hofmann, the mayor of Sinajana.

As for the personal protective equipment, mayors' office staff members used the items to interact with residents in the course of their work, he said.

People also get to sanitize their hands and the surfaces they touch get wiped down, thanks to donated hand sanitizer and cleaning products, Hofmann said.

"Water and smaller health care packages were given to the needy," he said. "We did give supplies and cleaners to those families that asked, especially those that had COVID."

Hofmann said he also shared donations with the "homeless kitchen," or the Archdiocese of Agana Ministry for the Homeless.

Among those that the mayors' council thanked for their pandemic donations were:

American Red Cross, for bottled water and sanitizer

Feiyang Construction Wholesale/Retail, for masks

Hanna Enterprises LLC, for sanitizer dispensing machines

Hao Lin Ju Wholesale/Retail, for hand sanitizer and masks

Ina Lee, owner of Han Kook Wholesale, for hand sanitizer, masks and sanitizing alcohol

International Distributors Inc., for fresh fruits and vegetables

Klamco Ent., for hand sanitizer and alcohol

Korean Association of Guam, for bowls of noodle soup, N94 masks and hand sanitizer

Macy's Guam, for Godiva chocolates

Micronesia Brokers, for bottled water, coffee creamers

Pacific Unlimited Inc., for fresh fruits, canned food, frozen deli, cheese and milk

T Galleria by DFS Guam, for Godiva chocolates

United Airlines, for box juice, canned apple juice, bottled water and peanuts

VIP Restaurant, for masks

Westco/ST Corp., for packaged banana, mango and coconut chips

The Westin Resort Guam, for health care packages for the manåmko'

Mayors have also been helping the Guam Department of Education distribute federally funded commodities through The Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP. At the height of the pandemic, private donors also held their own food distributions, including the Feed the Need initiative.