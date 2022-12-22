Elementary schools under Chuuk's Department of Education in the Federated States of Micronesia, thanks to the donation of kitchen supplies, can now reinstate their respective school lunch programs.

With the help from the humanitarian department of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Guam, the new program provides the materials necessary to feed kindergarten through fifth grade students at 23 out of 49 elementary schools, the church said in a release issued Dec 17.

There are five regions in Chuuk, one of the four states of the FSM. Before this donation, the Chuuk DOE no longer had the funds to restart the nutrition program for the early childhood education students after U.S. Compact of Free Association funding ended, the church said in the release.

Every student has nutritional health needs and being properly equipped to feed these students is what provides them with the necessary nutrition and energy to be able to learn, the church said in the release.

Items such as cooking utensils, plates, kitchen utility tongs, pitchers, plastic basins, brooms, buckets and cleaning supplies such as bleach were donated to the schools.

According to Elinora Ewbisalen, the project manager in Chuuk, partnering with the Chuuk State DOE and the church has been a great help to all the children in the region, from the lagoon to the outer islands.

“I am very grateful for the Church of of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ donation to our kitchens,” said Ewbisalen.