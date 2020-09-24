The Guam community has responded to news of vandalism at the George Washington High School music room with overwhelming donations to the school's choir program.

Music teacher Joy Ada, who spoke to The Guam Daily Post about the incident Monday, and how she discovered that a piano - the only school-provided instrument she had - was damaged to the point of being unusable, confirmed the donations.

"Two used pianos from local residents, one keyboard and ukuleles from American Music, and $2,000 from BankPacific have been generously donated as of (Wednesday) morning to help fund the choir program needs," Ada said Wednesday.

"While we still haven’t found someone to repair the damaged instrument ... these donations we are receiving will help me teach and train our students and choir," she said.