Artur Abramishvili and a group of like-minded friends are collecting donations today for the people in Ukraine.

Abramishvili, who came to Guam from Russia, said the group is hoping to help Ukrainians who are either still in the country or who have fled.

“We are coordinating with Ukrainian communities in the mainland,” he said. “Our target is to send to Europe, (to) neighboring countries of Ukraine … to be delivered to people in need.”

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 2 million people have fled the country, according to U.N. refugee agency tracking data.

The donation drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the lot between Re/Max Diamond Realty and Yamaha Motors Center on Marine Corps Drive in East Hagåtña. The group has a Facebook page where people can get more information: https://www.facebook.com/help.ukraine.gu.

Needed items needed are:

• Clothes for children and adults.

• Dried food, baby food.

• Baby diapers, wet wipes, diapers for the elderly and menstrual pads.

• Soap, body wash, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

• Batteries, flashlights and candles.

• Warm blankets and sleeping bags.

• Painkillers, bandages, first-aid kits.

• Children's toys.

Abramishvili said the group is continuing to work to get help transporting the goods to Ukrainian communities in the U.S. mainland.