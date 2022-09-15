The widely-attended Mangilao Donne’ Festival returns after a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the event will provide an assortment of fun, food and entertainment all while paying tribute to the beloved local hot pepper or donne’, as it is called in CHamoru.

The event will kick off this Friday through Sunday at the Mangilao Night Market grounds near the Santa Teresita Church.

The last time the festival was held was prior to the pandemic, according to Mangilao Vice Mayor Kevin Delgado.

“For safety and in compliance, there was a pause with all large events,” he said.

The vice mayor told The Guam Daily Post this year’s festival is exciting for many reasons. “First, this gives us an opportunity to gather the community for our annual event,” he said.

Delgado said the mayor’s office has seen much support at the weekly Thursday Night Market and the Donne' Festival will offer even more vendors, food trucks, entertainment, awareness tables, and attractions for people of all ages.

An important note is that a mobile Bank of Guam ATM will be on site, according to a release sent from the Mangilao Mayor’s Office, ensuring that those who forget to bring enough cash can still patronize local businesses.

“We are excited to see the island community come and enjoy good food, music, and a welcoming environment. We are also excited to showcase the spirit of our community,” he added. “We are grateful for the support from the community in wanting to contribute to a successful event. Many have offered to help from the business community, various organizations, the youth, and those who call Mangilao home. We are ready to welcome the island to join the community of education, culture and sports.”

Festivities will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, a cultural dance performance will be presented by Guma’ I Mañe’lu at 7 p.m. followed by live music provided by Isa I Isla-ta and a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, a contemporary dance performance will be performed by Talent Box at 1 p.m. followed by the Kådun Pika Månnok competition and awards at 2 p.m. Later at 3:15 p.m., live music provided by Joe Guam will round out the afternoon until 5:30 p.m. for a cultural dance performance by Guma’ I Mañe’lu. In the evening, Mix Plate will perform live music from 7:30 p.m. until festivities end at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, the final day of the festival, visitors can enjoy slinging competitions at 11 a.m. At noon, the festival will present the induction of the Y.O.M.U. group, the official youth group of the village of Mangilao, according to the press release. Later at 1 p.m., a contemporary dance performance will be presented by Talent Box.

One of the most exciting events at the festival is at 2 p.m. on Sunday when the Donne’ Dinanche competition and awards will be held. The rest of the afternoon promises live musical performances by Nate Delgado and Taj at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively. At 7 p.m., there will be a cultural dance performance by Guma’ I Mañe’lu followed by a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m. and finally a live musical performance by The Radiants at 7:45 p.m.

The entertainment is just one portion of the festival. Other features include arts, crafts, novelties, apparel, food vendors, carnival games, prizes and rides.

Guahan Paws for Pets & Heart Rescue will display awareness tents and the Guam Nurserymen Association also will have a display.

Food trucks featured at the festival include Cali Cakery, C&P Cold Treats, Guam Snowie/Karetan Mames, Kettle Korn, Korned, Lyn’s BBQ Stixx, Matakos, Mighty Purple, Munchies, Serendipity Treats, Shave It, and The Dirty Kitchen.

According to the release, this project is supported by a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, along with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency, government of Guam, and the Office of the Governor.