Donors, police spread cheer in Harmon

Guam Police Department officers recently presented residents of a Harmon apartment complex with early Christmas gifts.

On Friday, Dec. 23, four GPD officers visited the Family Apartments in Harmon to deliver gifts to residents.

Retired officers Paul Suba and Dave Sablan, along with current officers Sammy Sumagaysay and Sarapino Artui, made the trip wearing Santa hats with candy in hand. The current and former officers brought a portable basketball rim and several basketballs for the children to enjoy.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The children and adults were ecstatic to receive their Christmas gifts early," GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio said in a message to The Guam Daily Post. "It is hoped that the introduction of these gifts will bring happiness, joy and an understanding that people, including police officers, do care for all our people. And especially our children."

The basketball rim was donated by Douglas Palmer and Elsa Ulloa from the University of Guam, while the basketballs were provided by Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera and Vice Mayor Albert Toves.