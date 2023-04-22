A night of music, laughter and suspense awaits musical theater lovers as the popular Broadway show “Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed by the Gifted and Talented Education Visual and Performing Arts program this week.

Held in collaboration with Father Duenas Memorial School, GATE VPA students from across the island will dazzle and entertain in an unforgettable display of song and dance.

As a way to give back to the community, a special performance for nonprofit organizations was held Tuesday night, which had audience members laughing from beginning to end.

“I think it’s great!” said Brian Torres, a father representing the Autism Community Together organization. “Especially for some of these kids, it’s exciting and it’s something different for them to see. Hopefully, it finds their little superpowers, something that they might be interested in doing later on.”

The musical showcased over 70 kids from many different schools, as well as local adults in the theater community.

“I think everybody from different walks of life getting together – it’s a great production,” said Torres. “Ernest (Ochoco, the director) did a really wonderful job. I actually went to school with Ernest, but this is my first time seeing this show.”

Torres said, under other circumstances, his family might not have an opportunity to come out and be inspired by the talent and passion of a production like “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“This isn’t even opening night and this is awesome! I would recommend people to come out and see it, it’s great,” said Torres. “It’s awesome that Ernest opened up the doors. ... It’s a great opportunity for everybody who might not be able to see it to get a chance to see it.”

Torres said it was a pleasure to see the kids so dedicated, drawn to the stage and enjoying themselves.

Along with ACT, organizations such as the Lighthouse Recovery Center, Erica’s House, Department of Public Health and Social Services, Guam Behavioral Heath and Wellness Center, GALA and Make-A-Wish Foundation were invited to the dress rehearsal.

“It’s really nice to be a part of one of the groups to be invited to the dress rehearsal. It’s a really good experience. ... My son is on the spectrum. He’s almost 10 years old and he’s really enjoying the play and just all the lights and the sounds,” said audience member Tina Manibusan.

“He’s got his earplugs in. With the noise, he’s a little bit sensitive to that, but he’s definitely enjoying the songs and the movement and the dancing. So, definitely really glad to be here,” she added.

Manibusan shared how impressed she was with all the performers. Even during a dress rehearsal, she could see the students were “giving it their all.”

“It’s just so nice to be so up close and personal. The actors are in the aisles and on the sides, and a little bit of audience participation, too. ... This is really great to see on the island and for the kids, for the community,” said Manibusan.

The “Little Shop of Horrors” musical runs through Sunday. The production serves as a collection of various talents all coming together to put on a show for the community. Saturday's showing starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. Sunday's showing is a matinee starting at 2:30 p.m.

GATE VPA describes the show as: “The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names 'Audrey II' – after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent toward global domination!”

Those interested in supporting the production are encouraged to purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

General admission is $25, reserved seating is $50 and VIP reserved seating is $75.

The show is being held at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center. Doors open Saturday for seating at 7 p.m. with a prompt showtime of 7:30 p.m.