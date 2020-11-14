'Don't punish the whole industry'

An official in Guam's largest contractors group said the local government's order to halt all construction effective close of business today over multiple COVID-19 cases in two construction companies is "overkill," and has the potential to hurt the economy even further.

"It's a terrible decision, as you can imagine. We support efforts to address the COVID-19 situation, but don't punish the whole construction industry," Guam Contractors Association Vice Chairman William Beery said on Friday.

Some contractors for military projects, however, received notification from the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas stating that "all contractors should resume normal business operations unless contacted by (Department of Public Health and Social Services) and/or (Department of Defense) public health authorities."

"The contact information for each contractor has been provided so that one of the entities may contact you if necessary," NAVFAC Marianas contracting officer Jacob Punzalan wrote Friday in an email to contractors.

Construction projects outside the military bases will feel the brunt of Public Health's order.

There's no specific date for when construction activities can resume for civilian projects. And as the suspension continues, delays can be costly to end-users, including businesses, governments and homebuyers.

There will also be a domino effect, Beery said, including workers' lost wages, lost government revenue and lost revenue for affected businesses.

Beery said GCA is "very disappointed" with the decision, and hopes that Public Health or the governor will modify the order.

"We don't think it's wise to kill the whole industry," Beery, general manager for Tutujan Hill Group, said. "It's an overkill."

Black Construction Corp. reported hundreds of its nearly 900 workers tested positive for COVID-19, and volunteered to suspend all of its projects, worth more than $611 million on Guam, until its workforce regains its health.

Core Tech International, which has some $450 million in ongoing projects, including projects for the military, also confirmed 31 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech.

Both companies have stated they've taken steps to ensure their workers receive medical care while being closely monitored. They have provided testing to more workers, and continue to follow health and safety guidelines.

Beery said GCA shares everyone's desire to stop the further spread of COVID-19 on Guam but he said there must be ways to do so without "shutting down" an industry for days or weeks.

Jong Kim, president of Reliable Builders, which just recently won a $26.6 million military contract and has other ongoing base projects on Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam, said every single day of stopping construction causes delay.

Kim said Public Health has inspected the company facilities, and he believes the company can work on its projects on base.

"It's inevitable that some projects will have to temporarily stop until things get better with COVID-19, but I hope this order will not take long because it will affect a lot of projects," he said.

Manny Cunanan, general manager of J&G Construction, said his company currently doesn't have big construction contracts, so the impact would be minimal for now.

Most of the company's contracts deal with maintenance, he said. Public Health has exempted maintenance work from the pause on construction.

However, Cunanan said, if the construction halt is prolonged, it will start to hurt his business and the construction industry as a whole.

"I understand how difficult it would be for construction companies to be stopping their ongoing projects, especially if they don't have COVID cases," he said. "Hope this order will be lifted right away."

This is the second time GovGuam paused the construction industry. The first one was in September, prompted by the spread of COVID-19 in the workers' housing compound of a construction company that Public Health did not name.